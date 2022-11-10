Bounty departure, Samsung art makeover, Paddington gifts Barbour - Campaigns round-up

John Lewis, ‘The Beginner’

John Lewis' much-anticipated Christmas campaign is themed around the retailer's commitment to helping young people in the care system. It follows the recent launch of the ‘Building Happier Futures’ programme from the John Lewis Partnership, and comes with a further commitment from John Lewis to directly support children in care and young people leaving care through the Christmas period with donations of decorations, food and gifts.

Bounty, ‘#BringBackBounty’

Just days after Mars Wrigley UK announced its Bounty-less Celebrations tub, a new Christmas story has started to unfold. Following on from last year’s seasonal story of the ‘Lonely Bounty’, this year Bounty has decided to leave the Celebrations tub to find friendship. The seasonal spot from Celebrations, by PR agency Taylor Herring, takes direct aim at the John Lewis Christmas ads, with Easter eggs nodding to previous campaigns.

Aldi, ‘Feast of football’

Kevin the Carrot returns for an innuendo-packed Christmas adventure, as he wards off an unwelcome home intruder in a Home Alone parody for Aldi’s latest Christmas campaign by McCann UK.

Barbour, ‘One of a kind-ness’

Paddington Bear tries to put a smile on his grumpy neighbour's face by doing a spot of Christmas shopping in Barbour’s festive campaign, which uses the original Peggy Fortnum illustration style from the books by Michael Bond.

Fussy, ‘Deck the Halls (Armpit Version) with Deborah Meaden’

Keep your armpits and the planet happy this Christmas, as carol singers The Fussy Pits are aiming for Christmas number one with a charity single featuring Dragons’ Den favourite Deborah Meaden. Brainchild of sustainable deodorant brand Fussy and 10 Days, the campaign stars a bewildered couple on their doorstep, surprised by a spectacular tune created using nothing but armpits as instruments. There’s armpit slaps, armpit bells, armpit violins, and of course armpit farts.

Lidl, ‘The story of Lidl Bear’

A dad accidentally shrinks his Lidl jumper in the wash and his daughter decides to put the garment on her teddy bear, who shoots to stardom and swiftly becomes the new (expressionless) face of the supermarket, before finding that fame isn't all it's cracked up to be. Accenture Song created this campaign.

Tesco, ‘The Christmas Party’

Tesco is on a mission to remedy Britain's "joy shortage" and achieve some much-needed festive spirit this Christmas, as a short film shows the arrival of 'The Christmas Party' and a special broadcast delivering its manifesto. The supermarket promises more "pigs in blankets for more people", "award-winning wines that deliver on budget" and the only thing they’ll cut is their prices, and of course, cake. The campaign was created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

McDonald’s, ‘The alternative Christmas list’

McDonald’s is shining a light on what is really important during the festive period, with a 90-second film by Leo Burnett. The spot is part of the brand’s #ReindeerReady creative platform, which is now in its sixth year, and is offering weekly experiences and competitions through the McDonald’s app to help improve family moments this Christmas.

JD Sports, ‘King of the game’

JD Sports invites a bored Christmas shopper into its vibrant arcade, featuring a few famous faces. Thirty-two celebrities can be found inside the dreamworld including Kano, KSI, Anthony Joshua, Slowthai, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Marketing agency Cake is behind the campaign.

Sainsbury’s, ‘Pud You Dare? Café’

The UK’s first café dedicated entirely to Christmas pudding is set to open its doors later this month. Sainsbury’s is launching it in a bid to get the classic pud back on dining tables this festive season, as one in five Brits believe it is on track for extinction, with the average prediction being that it will disappear within three years. The London café will give pud lovers, sceptics and haters the chance to open their hearts (and their palates) to the festive icon for free.

Lucozade Sport, ‘The very unofficial England-ish football supporter’s jumper’

With the World Cup unusually taking place during the festive season, Lucozade is mixing sport and Christmas. As football fans watch the games in chilly beer gardens this winter, they’ll be needing something to keep them warm whilst still showing their support, therefore an (unofficial) England team Christmas jumper seems like a logical solution. The campaign by Adam & Eve DDB is fronted by Niko B and model Deba Hekmat.

Argos, ‘They’re coming. Be ready’

Immersing viewers in the loving chaos of a busy Christmas day, this year’s Argos Christmas campaign by The&Partnership marks the return of Christmas as we know it, with family, friends and neighbours all showing up to celebrate together. The story is centred around a young couple who expect a small and quiet dinner but are surprised when people descend en masse.

WWF, ‘A flammable planet’

WWF's new campaign features a stop-motion story told through the use of real fire. Months of experimentation led the team to use the naturally destructive properties of fire to create a visual metaphor between our flammable planet and the animated environment.

Samsung, ‘Solve for tomorrow’

As COP27 takes place, a series of famous artworks have been given a modern makeover to highlight the issues that concern the UK’s Gen Z population the most. Classic artworks have been redesigned to highlight global warming, water pollution, fly tipping and loneliness, marking the launch of Samsung’s ‘solve for tomorrow’ competition, which challenges young people to answer societal problems using technology. The re-imagined artworks were created by digital artist Quentin Devine, in this campaign by Taylor Herring.

Camden Town Brewery, ‘The Camden Chilly Traid off’

W Communications has launched a new campaign for Camden Town Brewery, teaming up with charity Traid in bid to freeze out clothing waste this winter. The brewery is embarking on a nationwide tour where consumers can swap their pre-loved clothes for a can of Camden’s newly-launched seasonal Chilly beer.

Meridian, ‘Spoon yourself happy’

New research released by peanut butter brand Meridian has found eating spread out of a jar makes Brits feel just as good as cuddling a partner. In fact, eating just one 15g spoonful of peanut butter offers the same chemical brain boost as a 30 second spoon. The research was brought to life by PR agency Frank and TV personality Josie Gibson, who showcases ten different techniques to have fun spooning directly from the jar and, of course, with a loved one.

COPA90, ‘Game of Fives’

Prince William, along with England World Cup players Harry Kane and Declan Rice, have collaborated with football media company COPA90 and The Royal Foundation to produce a special episode of “Game of Fives”. The trio have an honest, open and authentic conversation around the importance of supporting our mental wellbeing, touching on their own personal journeys.

Haleon, ‘Always read the label’

Haleon and Microsoft have launched a campaign to make everyday health more accessible for people who are blind, have low-vision, or have other difficulties with reading the labels of products. A short film conveys how the companies have expanded functionality in the Microsoft Seeing AI app, which can scan barcodes and narrate relevant details about a product. The central creative process and strategy was led by WPP, with Grey New York crafting the creative, and Hill+Knowlton Strategies managing PR.

Floward, Single's Day campaign

Floward, the online flower and gift delivery service, has launched a global campaign to mark Single’s Day today (11 November), which aims to inspire self-love and appreciation. As part of the campaign, Emirati singer and rapper Almas has worked with Floward to release a song entitled 'Loving me, myself and I', which will be available on Spotify and Apple Music. The comms campaign includes influencer partnerships and products to mark the occasion.

Affinity Water, ‘Save our streams’

Golin has worked with Affinity Water on an awareness campaign, re-launching Save Our Streams (SOS), a water conservation initiative. Despite the potentially odd timing of the initiative as we move towards winter, research has found people are using more water than falls as rain, with negative effects on the environment. For the PR launch, Affinity Water hosted 60 children for an educational river dipping session with Ben Fogle and other environmental experts, highlighting how, despite UK droughts over the summer, Brits still haven’t quite got the message on the importance of conserving water.

Borkowski Roblox experience

To celebrate the launch of its Metaverse division, PR agency Borkowski has revealed a Roblox experience created by Outstanding Move. A virtual Mark Borkowski gives a guided tour of some of the agency’s greatest publicity stunts, underlining the potential for such creativity to flourish in the metaverse.

Swapfiets, ‘Tour De Dance’

Bike subscription company Swapfiets has announced a bike rave through the streets of London, headlined by up-and-coming DJ Woody Cook. Tour de Dance celebrates the rise in the number of Brits taking to two wheels, and aims to show that the city is best discovered by bike, whatever the weather.

Ancestry, ‘Who you are’

To commemorate Remembrance Day, Ancestry is revealing untold personal experiences from the First and Second World Wars with acclaimed poet, Nikita Gill. The campaign, proposed by Ancestry’s UK PR agency Red Consultancy, involves a poem inspired by the original ‘trench poets’ from the First World War, blending real-life stories discovered in UK and Ireland wartime records with tales recounted by Nikita’s own grandfathers who served in the Indian Army.

Qatar Tourism, ‘Posts of Qatar’

Qatar Tourism has unveiled 10 distinctive goalpost art installations, framing some of the most photo-worthy spots across the country. The art installations, designed by Qatari artists and those from nations that have previously won the World Cup, reflect elements of each artist’s home country combined with aspects of Qatar’s culture. David Beckham captured the first of many pictures to be taken at one of the goalposts, ahead of football fans visiting Qatar in November and December.

Sports Direct and Everlast, ‘Coached’

Sports Direct and Everlast are following social media stars Olamide Grace and Eman Kellam as they venture on a journey to get ready to enter the boxing ring after weeks of training. Over the five-part series,viewers will be treated to insight into the real world of boxing, showing the mental and physical transformation that the two novices experience along the way.

Landsec, ‘Speechless’

Whilst most Christmas ads ignore reality, this campaign for Landsec shopping centres and retail outlets acknowledges that family gatherings aren’t always mistletoe and magic. Created by Snap London, the film uses affectionate, observational humour to shine a light on the relatable characters of a family Christmas, and shows how to leave them speechless.

BBC, ‘It’s the World Cup though’

A trailer for the BBC 2022 Fifa World Cup coverage explores how people change when the football tournament is on the world's screens. Mothers listen less, neighbours talk too much, employees slack and their employers don’t seem to care, lovers are more distant, dogs miss out on walks and people are less respectful. "It's the World Cup though," the voiceover concludes: "Here once every four years, so why not make the most of it?"

Coach, ‘Courage to be real’

Coach has brought its latest campaign to London, launching a 3D animated film starring global ambassador Lil Nas X. Premiering on Piccadilly Lights in London’s Piccadilly Circus, the campaign tells the story of Lil Nas X’s evolution to become the person he is today, and the obstacles he overcame along the journey. To bring the animation to life, Coach used Ocean’s DeepScreen 3D technology to create an illusion of Lil Nas X moving towards the viewer and out of the screen, transcending his digital world.

Kate Spade New York, Christmas pop-up

To usher in the holiday season, Kate Spade New York is opening an experiential pop-up in London. The public can join the brand to party in a secret disco room, celebrate around the tinsel tree and even pop a cork at the bubbly prosecco vending machine. Visitors will also have the opportunity to unlock a series of prizes through a ‘giving station’ locker system, including vouchers, jewellery and handbags.

Boxt, ‘Tackling energy bill worries’

British boiler company Boxt has partnered with McCann and Great Guns for a new campaign, featuring a voice over from acting legend Brian Cox. Offering a hopeful perspective on the cost of living crisis, the spot acknowledges the worry that many face around energy bills, but remains confident in the British public to keep a cool head during tough times.

Napolina, ‘Not so humble ingredients’

Ingredients such as chopped tomatoes, olive oil and spaghetti are fed up with taking a step back when it comes to cooking glory. Napolina’s campaign by Lucky Generals puts these ingredients in the spotlight, in a series of out-of-home, digital and social assets.

OPPO and Royal College of Art, ‘Futureproof’

To help support career development, and give students hands-on industry experience, OPPO and RCA paired student photographers with talented professional photographers this week, who collaborated to co-capture free portrait shots for students.