Movers and Shakers: Four Comms, Fever, Zalando and more…

Caroline Farley, who has led Fever PR as managing director for the past three years, has announced that she is leaving the agency in pursuit of a freelance career.

Simon Thiel will join online fashion and beauty retailer Zalando in the coming weeks as senior vice-president of corporate affairs, reporting directly to chief executive Robert Gentz.

Four Communications Group has promoted Ghali Houri, Louay Houri and Mohaned Lafi to managing directors in the MENA region.

French container transportation and shipping company CMA CGM Group has appointed Roland Sladek as its vice-president and communications director.

McCann PR & Social has expanded its presence across the UK, appointing Helen Line as head of PR at its Milton Keynes operation. Line, who has agency and in-house experience, joins from Revolut, where she led consumer comms for the US.

Muckle Media has announced several appointments. Kirsty Anderson joins as an account director. Anderson specialises in consumer and corporate relations, having led Scottish PR for Marks & Spencer for six years. New account manager Vicky Tibbitt will work across Muckle Media’s b2b accounts, while Olivia Messina, from New York, has joined as a senior account executive. Claire Blair joins the agency as PA and event manager.

Creative healthcare marketing comms agency Onyx Health has announced two appointments: Rosie Thompson joins as an account manager and Modupe Ayeni as a medical writer. The agency has grown its headcount from 12 to 35 over the past two years.

Shropshire PR and creative agency ROUS+ has hired a new team member. James Pugh, who was previously the business and farming editor at the Shropshire Star, has joined as a senior account manager and will work across the business’ entire portfolio.