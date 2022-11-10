Movers and Shakers: Four Comms, Fever, Zalando and more…

PRWeek’s round-up of industry hires, departures and promotions.

by PRWeek UK staff 11 November 2022

Caroline Farley, who has led Fever PR as managing director for the past three years, has announced that she is leaving the agency in pursuit of a freelance career.

Simon Thiel will join online fashion and beauty retailer Zalando in the coming weeks as senior vice-president of corporate affairs, reporting directly to chief executive Robert Gentz.

Four Communications Group has promoted Ghali Houri, Louay Houri and Mohaned Lafi to managing directors in the MENA region.

French container transportation and shipping company CMA CGM Group has appointed Roland Sladek as its vice-president and communications director.

McCann PR & Social has expanded its presence across the UK, appointing Helen Line as head of PR at its Milton Keynes operation. Line, who has agency and in-house experience, joins from Revolut, where she led consumer comms for the US.

Muckle Media has announced several appointments. Kirsty Anderson joins as an account director. Anderson specialises in consumer and corporate relations, having led Scottish PR for Marks & Spencer for six years. New account manager Vicky Tibbitt will work across Muckle Media’s b2b accounts, while Olivia Messina, from New York, has joined as a senior account executive. Claire Blair joins the agency as PA and event manager.

Creative healthcare marketing comms agency Onyx Health has announced two appointments: Rosie Thompson joins as an account manager and Modupe Ayeni as a medical writer. The agency has grown its headcount from 12 to 35 over the past two years.

Shropshire PR and creative agency ROUS+ has hired a new team member. James Pugh, who was previously the business and farming editor at the Shropshire Star, has joined as a senior account manager and will work across the business’ entire portfolio.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

Which Christmas campaigns have 'won' social media?

Which Christmas campaigns have 'won' social media?

Pitch Update: eBay, Purplebricks, Whitley Neill and more…

Pitch Update: eBay, Purplebricks, Whitley Neill and more…

Movers and Shakers: Four Comms, Fever, Zalando and more…

Movers and Shakers: Four Comms, Fever, Zalando and more…

‘Where’s the PR agency standing up for the children?’ – Climate comms and COP on PRWeek podcast

‘Where’s the PR agency standing up for the children?’ – Climate comms and COP on PRWeek podcast

Four MENA makes three senior promotions

Four MENA makes three senior promotions

McDonald's writes up an alternative Christmas list

McDonald's writes up an alternative Christmas list

Aldi: Kevin the Carrot returns for a seventh chapter

Aldi parodies Home Alone as Kevin the Carrot gets left behind

(Pic credit: Cristian Storto Fotografia/Getty Images)

UN tells PR sector: ‘Show how you’re fighting greenwashing’

Sports marketing agency Right Formula buys PR shop

Sports marketing agency Right Formula buys PR shop

John Lewis Christmas campaign centres on 'overlooked' type of family

John Lewis Christmas campaign centres on 'overlooked' type of family

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now