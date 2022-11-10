Pitch Update: eBay, Purplebricks, Whitley Neill and more…

Purplebricks, reportedly the UK’s biggest estate agent brand, has appointed start-up PR firm Hound to a six-figure account as it places a greater focus on digital PR.

Ecommerce platform eBay has chosen Citypress to serve as its corporate communications agency after a competitive pitch.

Whitley Neill has hired Splendid Communications as its lead agency across PR and social media after a competitive pitch. Splendid will lead the gin brand’s press office and reactive news programme, while developing PR campaigns to support commercial moments.

Acre, the sustainability recruitment and search firm, has appointed Cognito as its first global retained comms agency. The brief is to strengthen awareness of the Acre brand across the UK, US, EMEA and APAC. Cognito will lead Acre’s external communications with a series of integrated thought-leadership campaigns.

Treasury Wine Estates has selected strategic comms and influencer agency Halpern to manage its consumer PR strategy for Lindeman’s wines across multiple European markets.

Pelican Communications, the sustainability specialist, has been appointed to promote Fair to Nature, a food and farming certiﬁcation standard that focuses on increasing biodiversity and reversing the loss of nature in the UK.

Leeds-based integrated agency Ilk has worked with ITS Technology Group, a national wholesale full-fibre provider, on a campaign to support its b2b business broadband network, Faster Britain. The trial campaign focused on audiences in the Burnley area, aiming to make the town among the best digitally connected places in the country.

Email signature management technology company Exclaimer has hired Clarity to lead its UK communications and content. Through media relations, thought leadership, content strategy and creation, Clarity is assigned to establish a voice for Exclaimer in the market.

Metropolitan Gaming, the luxury and hospitality group owned by Silverpoint Capital, has hired The Lifestyle Agency to support its marketing drive in a rebrand across its leisure destinations.

Raptor PR, the b2b communications agency for video games, web3 gaming and media brands, has announced three new business wins: Kinetix, a metaverse platform for user-generated 3D animation; Sandsoft, a MENA-based mobile games developer and publisher; and Bidstack Group, an advertising company.

PR agency Little Red Rooster has won two accounts focused on the music industry: Ticketswap, the ticket resale brand, and Qobuz, the music streaming and download platform.

Technology agency TFD (Think Feel Do) has won the UK brief for EcoHedge’s crowdfunding news. It has been assigned to drive awareness of the results of crowdfunding within the industry, supporting press communications and lead-generation opportunities.

Cornish Lithium has appointed Wild Card PR to build its UK profile. This includes steps to obtain and maintain the support of the business' stakeholders, including the local Cornish community, government, investors and potential customers.