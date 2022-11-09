PRWeek Corporate, City and Public Affairs Awards: entry deadline extended

Now in its third year, PRWeek’s Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards recognise the top-performing agencies, in-house teams, individuals and campaigns across the different disciplines – see below for a full list of categories. Click here for details and to enter.
The chair of the judges this year is Sophie Timms, corporate affairs director at listed construction business Kier Group. She said: “I am delighted and honoured to be chairing this year’s PRWeek Corporate, City & Public Affairs 2022 Awards. Often at the heart of an organisation and with so many crossovers between the three disciplines, it’s important to recognise the very best of the profession that deliver to an exceptional standard throughout the year.
“I am looking forward to working with my fellow judges and seeing the entries across the categories, which, I am sure, will be incredibly inspirational.”
The shortlist will be released on 18 January, with a virtual awards ceremony set for 9 March.
For queries, please contact Neshma Shah on neshma.shah@haymarket.com.
Click here to enter – and good luck.
Full list of categories
Campaign or Project Categories
- Best Corporate Internal Comms or Employee Engagement Campaign
- Best Crisis Comms
- Best Handling of a Merger or Acquisition Deal
- Best Handling of an IPO
- Best Proactive Lobbying Campaign on an Issue or Cause
- Best Public Affairs Campaign for an NGO, Charity or Campaigning Organisation
- Best Use of Media Relations in a Campaign (Agency)
- Best Use of Media Relations in a Campaign (In-House)
- Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers in a Campaign
Individual Categories
- Corporate and/or Financial Comms Professional of the Year (Agency)
- Public Affairs Newcomer of the Year
Team or Agency Categories
- Best Agency for Corporate and/or Financial Comms
- Best Agency for Public Affairs
- Best In-house Comms Team for Corporate Comms
- Best Integrated Agency for Corporate and Public Affairs
- New Consultancy of the Year
- Industry Initiative Award