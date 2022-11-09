John Lewis Christmas campaign centres on 'overlooked' type of family

John Lewis' much-anticipated Christmas campaign, which launches today, is themed around the retailer's commitment to help young people in the care system.

Entitled ‘The Beginner’ and set in the Christmas period, the film's opening scene features a middle-aged man as he struggles to master the skill of skateboarding.

Viewers are left questioning the motive behind his perseverance until the final scene when there is a knock at the door and we see a social worker standing with Ellie, a young teenager who is anxiously waiting to enter.

‘The Beginner’ is set to a soundtrack of All the Small Things, a cover of the Blink 182 track, performed by Mike Geier (the video will be available to embed in this article from later this morning).

It follows the recent launch of the ‘Building Happier Futures’ programme from the John Lewis Partnership, which is a long-term commitment to help young people with experience in the care system, including assisting them to find careers.

John Lewis said it will directly support children in care and young people leaving care through the Christmas period with donations of decorations, food and gifts.

Claire Pointon, John Lewis’ director of customer, said: “As a purpose-led brand, making a genuine difference in our communities is important.

"At John Lewis, we care deeply about families and recognise that they come in many different forms. For our biggest moment of the year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked."

The campaign was created by adam&eveDDB with input from partner charities Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland, as well as specialist advisors, throughout the production process.

The earned media campaign elements included briefings across trade, lifestyle, consumer affairs and broadcast media. A behind-the-scenes video has also been shared with selected influencers to help extend the reach.

Imran Hussain, director of policy & campaigns for Action for Children, said: “At Action for Children we want every child to have a safe and happy childhood.

"Every year, we work with over 40,000 children and young people in, or with experience of, the care system, and we know the challenges and poor outcomes they may face."

A teaser of the new campaign was released yesterday.