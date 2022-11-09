Need a degree to be in PR? Not necessarily, but education is key
You don’t need a degree to work in public relations, but we should recognise the need for professional development and the contribution of academics to the development of the business.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>