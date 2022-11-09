Movers & Shakers: Allison+Partners, Edelman, Mutant, and more

Allison+Partners has made a series of leadership promotions. llanjit Singh joins the agency’s APAC team in a dual role: managing director in the agency’s technology practice and head of digital for the region. Singh joins the agency on the back of the launch of two technology research studies. Meanwhile, Jeremy Seow has been promoted to regional chief operating officer and head of client experience for APAC. Previously the firm’s APAC director of growth and innovation, Seow is now tasked to spearhead the company’s expansion in the region as well as manage partnerships with client leaders across APAC. Finally, Adeline Goh has expanded her current remit of general manager for Singapore to include leadership of the region’s corporate practice. Goh will work closely with Singh to further embed digital and data into the firm’s practice.

Edelman Hong Kong has added Andy Chan and Richard Poon to its creative team. Chan brings over a decade of design experience across UK and Hong Kong design firms as he joins as the new design director. Meanwhile Poon brings over eight years of experience comes to his role of producer and production manager. He has an animation and design background having mostly worked as a producer in the broadcast industry with brands such as Disney, FOX and National Geographic.

Mutant has promoted Abraham Christopher and Bethany Bloch to director and managing editor, respectively. In his new role, Christopher will lead the PR and social teams, focusing on reputation and issues management, crisis communications, media training, and integrated communications. Prior to this, he helped build Mutant’s social-media offering and contributed in winning key clients for the agency including Shopee, Logitech, Bumble, and Subway. Meanwhile, Bloch’s new role will involve overseeing the agency’s key editorial accounts through the development of content strategies, sales enablement, and througt leadership.

After nearly four years with Dole Sunshine, Rupen Desai has stepped down from his role as global CMO, as part of The Shed/28 (TS/28) consultancy work for the fruit company. However, following the move, his TS/28 colleagues Ranjit Jathanna and Srija Chatterjee continue as Dole Sunshine chief communications officer and marketing director (fresh produce group), respectively. Prior to the TS/28, Desai spent more than two decades at Lowe Lintas, followed by two years as Asia-Pacific vice chair for Edelman.

Ajit Mohan, the former head of Meta in India has joined Snap as the president of the company’s APAC business. Mohan joined Meta in January 2019 as VP and MD of the India business. Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will now serve as the interim head of the company’s operations in the country.

Weber Shandwick has announced Amelia Thompson and Rishu Sharma will be stepping into the role of business directors in Australia, having previously started at the agency in late 2021 as account directors. In these new roles, Thompson and Sharma will continue to foster positive relationships with clients and help guide the next chapter of agency growth. Matthew Plant will be stepping away from his role as social media manager, and into the newly created role of integrated project manager.

Icon Agency has been appointed by Salesforce to manage its Australian communications.