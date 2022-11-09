Porter Novelli cofounder Jack Porter dies

Agency cofounder Bill Novelli referred to Porter as a “mentor, businessman, entrepreneur and in the action – always on the field of play.”

by Diana Bradley 9 November 2022

Jack Porter (image via Porter Novelli's Twitter page)

NEW YORK: Porter Novelli cofounder Jack Porter has died.

Bill Novelli, with whom Porter founded Porter Novelli 50 years ago in 1972, said in an emailed statement that Porter died on Monday.

Porter Novelli posted a moving tribute about Porter written by Novelli on Tuesday evening. Novelli noted that he will remember Porter as a “mentor, businessman, entrepreneur and in the action – always on the field of play.”

While he was successful in his career, Porter was also “willing to pursue adventure – to be an entrepreneur,” said Novelli. “That was the driving force that engaged me and that led to Porter Novelli.”

The two worked together to market Peace Corps and then started to build the firm, with its first major client being the National Institutes of Health, for whom they created the National High Blood Pressure Education Program.

“The initial idea was to work out of Jack’s house,” Novelli said. “But then he convinced a local Washington, DC, ad agency, Henry J. Kaufman, to give us a couple of offices and a turn at the copying machine. In return, they could list us on their roster and involve us in new business pitches.”

Chicago ad agency Needham Harper Steers acquired Porter Novelli in 1981 and then merged with Omnicom Group in 1988.

Porter was “very proud” of the agency, said Novelli, in addition to his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, where he served as a trustee.

In 2021, the Omnicom-owned firm posted a revenue increase of 10% globally to $165 million and a revenue jump of 9% in the U.S. to $120 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Jack Porter (image via Porter Novelli's Twitter page)

Porter Novelli cofounder Jack Porter dies

How well did the Brooklyn Nets handle the Kyrie Irving situation?

How well did the Brooklyn Nets handle the Kyrie Irving situation?

How Nespresso is supporting worthy causes nominated by employees

How Nespresso is supporting worthy causes nominated by employees

Rajni Samavedam (pictured) reports to Omnicom PR Group CEO Chris Foster.

Rabin Martin names Rajni Samavedam as managing partner

Bracco used to hide an inhaler on stage.

Tommy Bracco takes the stage for asthma treatment Dupixent

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Fact or fiction: 10 health trends making the rounds on TikTok

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

PRWeek launches Healthcare Conference + Awards 2023

PRWeek launches Healthcare Conference + Awards 2023

Health Influencer 30: Class of 2022

Health Influencer 30: Class of 2022

BrewDog isn't mincing words about how it feels about the World Cup.

BrewDog defends World Cup ‘anti-sponsor’ campaign after criticism