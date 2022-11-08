Rabin Martin names Rajni Samavedam as managing partner

Samavedam was formerly principal at Booz Allen Hamilton for nearly 20 years.

by Ewan Larkin 8 November 2022

Rajni Samavedam (pictured) reports to Omnicom PR Group CEO Chris Foster.

NEW YORK: Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) has hired Rajni Samavedam as managing partner for global health consulting firm Rabin Martin. 

Samavedam, reporting to OPRG CEO Chris Foster, will become a part of the network’s global leadership team. 

Former Rabin Martin CEO Robert Mallett stepped down from the company in May, according to his LinkedIn profile. Mallett could not be reached to comment on his next move. 

In her new role, Samavedam will collaborate with other firms across OPRG and Omnicom, according to a company statement. She was not immediately available for further comment. 

Samavedam joins Rabin Martin from Booz Allen Hamilton, where she served as principal for over 17 years. A Booz Allen Hamilton representative could not be immediately reached to comment on Samavedam’s replacement. 

Earlier in her career, Samavedam held senior roles at professional services corporation Westat, consulting firm The Advisory Board Company and at the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Rabin Martin, based in New York, focuses on providing global health strategies for clients such as AbbVie, Gilead, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis and Pfizer, according to its website. 

OPRG, which acquired Rabin Martin in 2016, posted a 12.6% organic revenue increase to $391.2 million in Q3. PR agencies in OPRG include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Mercury, Porter Novelli and Cone.


