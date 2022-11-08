BringBackBounty: Celebrations launches next stage of Christmas campaign

Just days after Mars Wrigley UK announced its Bounty-less Celebrations tub, a new Christmas story starts to unfold as Bounty finds friendship in a new seasonal spot from Celebrations.

Following on from last year’s story of the ‘Lonely Bounty’, where an unlucky-in-love chocolate bar found festive happiness with a Brussels sprout, this year Bounty has decided to leave the Celebrations tub.

The film opens with a rebranded Mr Bounty scrolling through Twitter. Confronted by real-world anti-Bounty trolls, he takes down his stocking from the Celebrations mantelpiece and leaves for a life of solitude.

The story follows Mr Bounty as he is found alone in the woods by a woman who takes him in and reminds him that he is still cared for, leading to Bounty’s revived hope and happiness as he returns home. He is happily reunited with his fellow Celebrations after public pleas for him to come home make the news.

The film takes direct aim at the John Lewis Christmas ads, with Easter eggs nodding to previous campaigns such as last year’s ‘Unexpected guest’. PR agency Taylor Herring is behind the work.

Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley’s ‘head of celebrations festive cheer’, said: “Bounty has always been a divisive presence in the Celebrations tub, but no matter which side of the debate you stand, our film teaches an important lesson; you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”

The release of the spot follows last week’s announcement that tubs of Celebrations without Bounties will be sold in selected stores on a trial basis. That campaign generated huge publicity, with coverage across the media including mentions by high-profile broadcasters such as Piers Morgan and Lorraine Kelly.

A study conducted by the confectionery brand found that 58 per cent of consumers would miss Bounty if it were removed from the tub, and a further 17 per cent would feel joy if they opened a Celebrations tub to find only Bounties inside.

Last year’s ‘Lonely Bounty’ campaign was a double winner at the 2022 PRWeek UK Awards.