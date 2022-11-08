“Conferences build credibility for your organization, deliver targeted messages to your key stakeholders and secure partnerships or investments.”
These words, shared by Sproxxy founder and CEO Melanie Samba, underscore just how rare it is to find one entity where so much can be accomplished for your brand(s). Conferences are such an entity.
Due to the pandemic, virtual events were the only option – and they served their purpose well, so much so that they remain viable alternatives even as in-person gatherings have returned to pre-COVID frequency.
What does this mean for brands – and comms pros so heavily involved in this process?
More potential choices than ever. More factors to consider than ever. And they all need to be pondered soon as next year’s plans are already far along for so many. This report, The State of Conferences 2023: A guide for comms pros, presented by Sproxxy in partnership with PRWeek, is an invaluable tool to help your reach the best decisions in a timely manner.
Earlier this fall, well more than 300 of your marcomms colleagues took a survey that was conducted to learn, among many things:
•The various metrics by which the ROI of attending events could be best determined, including the bottom-line impact which comms is increasingly expected to deliver.
•What their event activity has looked like thus far in 2022, as compared to the prior year, while also uncovering plans for the upcoming 12 months.
•Comms’ role in working with brand leaders on all aspects of potential event participation, including speaking engagements.
