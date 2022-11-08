PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2023 opens for entries

Entries are open for the PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards, with an employee engagement survey added as a new feature for 2023.

There are three Gold Award categories available in the PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2023: Large Agency (100+ UK employees); Mid-Size Agency (30-99 UK employees); and Small Agency (two-29 UK employees).

Entry is via the online form. Shortlisted entrants will be invited to attend an online panel judging session to decide the winners and highly commended entries.

Categories

As in previous years, anyone who enters a Gold category can also enter any or all of the Specialist categories, with a supplementary fee for each. It means agencies will have even more opportunities to be a Best Places to Work Awards winner and be recognised for outstanding initiatives and ways of working.

The Specialist categories are:

Training and Development

Reward and Benefits

Mental Health

Diversity and Inclusion

Internship Scheme

Apprenticeship Scheme

Sustainability

Separate judging panels will decide the winners in these categories, with online judging to decide the shortlists followed by panel sessions to choose the eventual Specialist winners.

Those applying for the Best Places to Work Awards only need to complete one form, regardless of how many Specialist award categories are entered. There is no limit to the number of Specialist categories that can be entered; however, only Gold Award entrants can enter the Specialist award categories.

Survey

This year, every entrant will be required to take part in an employee engagement survey element. The survey must be completed by at least 50 per cent of the workforce for the entry to be valid.

The survey results will be used as part of the judging process. A custom survey link will be emailed to the email address of the entrant within 72 hours of entering and must be circulated within your organisation by this person. The survey takes only five minutes to complete by each employee and must be completed by no later than 9 March 2023.

The ‘early bird’ entry deadline for the Awards is 26 January 2023, with a standard deadline of 9 February 2023. Click here for more details and to enter.

For more information, please contact the event manager Neshma Shah on . For partnership opportunities, please contact Jess Wain on .

To read about the 2022 winners, click here – and good luck!