Global shipping firm CMA CGM Group names new comms director

French container transportation and shipping company The CMA CGM Group has appointed Roland Sladek as its new vice president and communications director.

by Elizabeth Wiredu 7 November 2022

Sladek will be in charge of internal and external communication for the group and its subsidiaries, reporting directly to Tanya Saadé Zeenny, executive officer.

A graduate of Sciences Po Paris and Freie Universität in Berlin, Sladek has 20 years of experience in communications and has led reputation management programmes and employee engagement for a range of organisations in Europe and China, both in-house and in agencies.  

Before joining the CMA CGM Group, Sladek was the head of global communications at ABB Power Grids and vice president of international media affairs at Huawei.

Damien Denizot, formerly CMA CGM group deputy communication director, has been appointed chief of staff to Tanya Saadé Zeenny and is in charge of institutional relations in Marseille.


