Resources

Up next:

Campaigns are trying to sway last-minute voters. (Photo credit: Unsplash).

7 campaigns hoping to sway voters ahead of the midterms

(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Should brands jump from Twitter to Mastodon?

RF CEO Kathy Bloomgarden.

Ruder Finn acquires technology specialist firm Touchdown

(Pic credit: Getty Images)

Pfizer tops pharma reputation rankings

Kinard worked for the Clippers after the Donald Sterling scandal.

Bevel hires XPrize alum Caden Kinard

Supply chains contribute half of pharma emissions. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Merck, AstraZeneca, GSK CEOs announce effort to curb emissions in healthcare

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Elon Musk: Twitter is reportedly set to make redundant up to half of its global workforce today (Getty Images)

Advertisers hit pause ahead of Twitter staff cuts

The ADL said it has talked to Elon Musk about its concerns. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Anti-Defamation League asks advertisers to pause spending on Twitter

Brompton has showrooms in NYC and LA.

Brompton Bicycle names Havas Formula PR AOR for North America