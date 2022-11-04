Anti-Defamation League asks advertisers to pause spending on Twitter

NEW YORK: The Anti-Defamation League, concerned about anti-semitic and hateful content on Twitter, is asking advertisers to pause spending on the social media platform.

The group posted a statement on Friday, saying that it met with new Twitter owner Elon Musk this week to express its “profound concerns” over his plans for the app and the rise in toxic content after his acquisition of the company.

“Since that time, hate and disinformation have proliferated, and he has taken actions that make us fear that the worst is yet to come,” the organization said. “At this point in time, we are calling on advertisers to pause their spend globally until it becomes clear whether Twitter remains committed to being a safe place for advertisers as well as society overall.”

The group also tweeted other specific reasons for its concerns, using the hashtags #StopHateForProfit and #StopToxicTwitter.

Musk has also conducted massive layoffs, gutting staff that supported combating antisemitism and hate on Twitter. Until Musk makes real changes to #stophateforprofit, we urge advertisers to #StopToxicTwitter by pausing their advertising on the platform globally. — ADL (@ADL) November 4, 2022

The ADL's decision came after high-profit anti-semitic incidents involving Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and basketball star Kyrie Irving. On Friday, a coalition of civil rights groups also asked advertisers to pause their campaigns on the platform.

Many brands have paused ad spending on Twitter amid uncertainty of what Twitter will become under Musk. They include Audi, General Mills, General Motors, Mondelez International, Pfizer and Volkswagen.

Since becoming Twitter’s owner last week, Musk has promised to loosen rules about what kind of speech is allowed. He has also announced changes to Twitter’s verification system, and began mass layoffs.

This story was updated on November 4 with additional information.