Ruder Finn acquires technology specialist firm Touchdown

The deal gives Ruder Finn a major presence in Austin, Texas.

by Diana Bradley 7 November 2022

RF CEO Kathy Bloomgarden.

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has acquired technology communications agency Touchdown.

The deal was finalized last week. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. 

Touchdown specializes in enterprise technology including mobility, cybersecurity, data protection, management and storage, networks, communications, big data, AI and cloud. 

“We have been strengthening and building up our tech practice,” said Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. “In these different areas like cloud, AI and machine learning, all companies are looking at how to implement that, so our practice has grown. We are adding more muscle and strength to an area we strategically prioritized.” 

Touchdown employees across the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia and New Zealand will continue to work independently under the Touchdown leadership team. 

Touchdown will keep its name, and CEO James Carter (pictured below) will report to Bloomgarden. 

There will be no redundancies or layoffs as a result of this acquisition. Touchdown will add 65 employees to the Ruder Finn tech team.

There are also no client conflicts, RF said. Touchdown’s clients include Bitdefender, Exabeam and Cubic. The agency operates in North America, across central and western Europe, in all major Asian markets and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and Basingstoke, U.K.

Touchdown posted $6.4 million in global revenue last year, a year-over-year increase of 13%, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

This deal provides Ruder Finn with a major presence in Austin, Texas, while fortifying its U.K. tech footprint with an additional office. Touchdown, in turn, gets the “opportunity to be part of a larger organization and work with multinational companies on a larger scale,” said Bloomgarden.

Since 2018, Ruder Finn has acquired DC-based multicultural agency Comunicad, integrated firm Peppercomm, U.K.-based health tech shop Mantis, creative and production studio Osmosis Films, healthcare agency jacobstahl, change management and internal communications agency SPI Group and digital marketing firm RLA Collective.

Ruder Finn posted a 28% gain in revenue globally last year to $112.2 million and a 24% increase in the U.S. to $60 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Campaigns are trying to sway last-minute voters. (Photo credit: Unsplash).

7 campaigns hoping to sway voters ahead of the midterms

(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Should brands jump from Twitter to Mastodon?

RF CEO Kathy Bloomgarden.

Ruder Finn acquires technology specialist firm Touchdown

(Pic credit: Getty Images)

Pfizer tops pharma reputation rankings

Kinard worked for the Clippers after the Donald Sterling scandal.

Bevel hires XPrize alum Caden Kinard

Supply chains contribute half of pharma emissions. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Merck, AstraZeneca, GSK CEOs announce effort to curb emissions in healthcare

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Elon Musk: Twitter is reportedly set to make redundant up to half of its global workforce today (Getty Images)

Advertisers hit pause ahead of Twitter staff cuts

The ADL said it has talked to Elon Musk about its concerns. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Anti-Defamation League asks advertisers to pause spending on Twitter

Brompton has showrooms in NYC and LA.

Brompton Bicycle names Havas Formula PR AOR for North America