Ruder Finn acquires technology specialist firm Touchdown

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has acquired technology communications agency Touchdown.

The deal was finalized last week. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Touchdown specializes in enterprise technology including mobility, cybersecurity, data protection, management and storage, networks, communications, big data, AI and cloud.

“We have been strengthening and building up our tech practice,” said Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. “In these different areas like cloud, AI and machine learning, all companies are looking at how to implement that, so our practice has grown. We are adding more muscle and strength to an area we strategically prioritized.”

Touchdown employees across the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia and New Zealand will continue to work independently under the Touchdown leadership team.

Touchdown will keep its name, and CEO James Carter (pictured below) will report to Bloomgarden.

There will be no redundancies or layoffs as a result of this acquisition. Touchdown will add 65 employees to the Ruder Finn tech team.

There are also no client conflicts, RF said. Touchdown’s clients include Bitdefender, Exabeam and Cubic. The agency operates in North America, across central and western Europe, in all major Asian markets and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and Basingstoke, U.K.

Touchdown posted $6.4 million in global revenue last year, a year-over-year increase of 13%, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

This deal provides Ruder Finn with a major presence in Austin, Texas, while fortifying its U.K. tech footprint with an additional office. Touchdown, in turn, gets the “opportunity to be part of a larger organization and work with multinational companies on a larger scale,” said Bloomgarden.

Since 2018, Ruder Finn has acquired DC-based multicultural agency Comunicad, integrated firm Peppercomm, U.K.-based health tech shop Mantis, creative and production studio Osmosis Films, healthcare agency jacobstahl, change management and internal communications agency SPI Group and digital marketing firm RLA Collective.

Ruder Finn posted a 28% gain in revenue globally last year to $112.2 million and a 24% increase in the U.S. to $60 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.