Brompton Bicycle names Havas Formula PR AOR for North America

Havas will increase awareness of the brand and its products in the U.S.

by Diana Bradley 4 November 2022

Brompton has showrooms in NYC and LA.

LONDON: Brompton Bicycle has named Havas Formula as its PR AOR for North America.

The brand brought on Havas Formula in September, following an RFP process. The company manufactures and designs foldable electric and pedal bikes. 

Brompton Bicycle hired an agency now because it wants to generate awareness of its brand and products in the U.S. The company is headquartered in London but has showrooms in New York and Los Angeles.

“The brand has been here but they have not done a lot from a marketing perspective; it has mostly been organic,” said Havas Formula president and CEO Michael Olguin.

Havas Formula is supporting Brompton Bicycle’s media relations, influencer partnerships and promotional support. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

The resurgence in cycling for both transportation and leisure has been a boon for Brompton. The company posted an increase in sales of more than 60% over the past year, the company said in a statement. 

“The COVID-19 situation drove a lot of people to look for outdoor opportunities; that combined with [high] gas prices has made the commuter bike marketplace go through the roof,” said Olguin. “Our job is to create this storyline through engaged storytelling.”

Juliet Scott-Croxford, Brompton Bicycle president of North America, said that the company believes growth in cycling in the U.S. will be led by key cities as people seek ways to make their lives healthier, more connected and more sustainable. 

“Bringing on a PR AOR allows us to put our product and our mission in front of new audiences and build relevance,” she said.

Havas Formula is helping Brompton Bicycle to show how its product makes urban living more “enjoyable, accessible and fun,” Olguin explained.

Havas Formula EVP Ditas Mauricio is leading a team of four staffers on the account. Budget information was not disclosed. 

Asked if there was an incumbent on the account, Scott-Croxford said the company “had a great relationship with OutsidePR starting just after the bike boom of 2020, gaining traction for product reviews across a variety of publications.” 

“As we rapidly grew, we found a need to shift the focus of our efforts from product reviews to brand,” she said. 

The relationship with OutsidePR ended in May.

"Brompton is a fantastic innovator in the cycling space and a terrific brand,” said Gordon Wright, founder and partner at OutsidePR. “Our time with them led directly to our landing both BMC Bikes and Cannondale, so we'll always be grateful for a chance to work with the team there." 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The ADL said it has talked to Elon Musk about its concerns. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Anti-Defamation League asks advertisers to pause spending on Twitter

Brompton has showrooms in NYC and LA.

Brompton Bicycle names Havas Formula PR AOR for North America

Peter Huijboom: 'New carbon planning capabilities will transform how Dentsu teams work with brands.'

Dentsu to invite clients to pre-define campaign carbon emissions

Twitter is moving into the next generation of social media. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Musk’s Twitter takeover is a real-time case study on the future of social media

Some brands are rebuffing Elon Musk's please to stick with Twitter, for now. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

These are the brands that have paused advertising on Twitter

Mass layoffs at Twitter ravage comms team

Mass layoffs at Twitter ravage comms team

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

COP27 is set for Egypt this month. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

More than 400 scientists call on Hill+Knowlton to drop fossil-fuel clients

Epsilon acquires Retargetly, expanding database to Latin America

Epsilon acquires Retargetly, expanding database to Latin America

Simplicity CEO Matías Cartajena.

Simplicity forms strategic alliance with Plunkett Group