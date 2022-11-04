Brompton Bicycle names Havas Formula PR AOR for North America

Havas will increase awareness of the brand and its products in the U.S.

LONDON: Brompton Bicycle has named Havas Formula as its PR AOR for North America.

The brand brought on Havas Formula in September, following an RFP process. The company manufactures and designs foldable electric and pedal bikes.

Brompton Bicycle hired an agency now because it wants to generate awareness of its brand and products in the U.S. The company is headquartered in London but has showrooms in New York and Los Angeles.

“The brand has been here but they have not done a lot from a marketing perspective; it has mostly been organic,” said Havas Formula president and CEO Michael Olguin.

Havas Formula is supporting Brompton Bicycle’s media relations, influencer partnerships and promotional support. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

The resurgence in cycling for both transportation and leisure has been a boon for Brompton. The company posted an increase in sales of more than 60% over the past year, the company said in a statement.

“The COVID-19 situation drove a lot of people to look for outdoor opportunities; that combined with [high] gas prices has made the commuter bike marketplace go through the roof,” said Olguin. “Our job is to create this storyline through engaged storytelling.”

Juliet Scott-Croxford, Brompton Bicycle president of North America, said that the company believes growth in cycling in the U.S. will be led by key cities as people seek ways to make their lives healthier, more connected and more sustainable.

“Bringing on a PR AOR allows us to put our product and our mission in front of new audiences and build relevance,” she said.

Havas Formula is helping Brompton Bicycle to show how its product makes urban living more “enjoyable, accessible and fun,” Olguin explained.

Havas Formula EVP Ditas Mauricio is leading a team of four staffers on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

Asked if there was an incumbent on the account, Scott-Croxford said the company “had a great relationship with OutsidePR starting just after the bike boom of 2020, gaining traction for product reviews across a variety of publications.”

“As we rapidly grew, we found a need to shift the focus of our efforts from product reviews to brand,” she said.

The relationship with OutsidePR ended in May.

"Brompton is a fantastic innovator in the cycling space and a terrific brand,” said Gordon Wright, founder and partner at OutsidePR. “Our time with them led directly to our landing both BMC Bikes and Cannondale, so we'll always be grateful for a chance to work with the team there."