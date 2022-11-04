Dentsu to invite clients to pre-define campaign carbon emissions

Dentsu International is close to integrating media carbon-emissions data into its proprietary campaign planning system, CCS Planner, which it claims is a first for a big six holding company.

The network says it is on track to launch the capability in the U.K. as well as other countries in Q1 2023. CCS stands for Consumer Connection System.

Dentsu envisages clients using the system to pre-plan their campaigns in such a way that their chosen “carbon budget” is not exceeded, optimizing for this measure concurrently with other outcomes, such as reach and impact. It plans to run a series of workshops to explain the capability.

“We’ve been on this media decarbonization journey for a few years now, and it’s absolutely critical we keep the momentum and innovation flowing, as we can’t be bystanders to the climate crisis, and we all have to help make positive change happen fast," said Peter Huijboom, global chief executive, media and global clients at Dentsu International. “Measurement is a good and necessary first step, and we’ve already seen the value this brings to our clients; however, our new carbon planning capabilities will totally transform how Dentsu teams work with brands to meet their sustainability, carbon and Scope 3 targets.”

Scope 3 targets are those that relate to the carbon emissions of a company’s supply chain. Dentsu’s own target for Scope 3 reduction by 2030 is 46%.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.