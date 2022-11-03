Simplicity forms strategic alliance with Plunkett Group

The partnership will help Simplicity better advise Latin American companies on U.S. business.

by Diana Bradley 3 November 2022

Simplicity CEO Matías Cartajena.

MIAMI: International communications and marketing agency Simplicity has formed a strategic alliance with New York consulting firm The Plunkett Group.

The alliance will allow Simplicity to provide “top-level advice” to Latin American companies and startups that want to raise capital, develop investment rounds and go public in the U.S., founder and CEO Matías Cartajena said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the partnership will help The Plunkett Group, which specializes in financial communications and IR, to serve organizations from Latin America that are focused on building a presence in the U.S, founding partner Chris Plunkett said in a statement.

In Q1, Chile-based Simplicity entered the U.S. market, opening an office in Miami; in June, it named Emigdio Rojas as managing partner for the U.S. 

Simplicity has six partners and a staff of 40 in its Chile and Miami offices, as well as a network of strategic partners in New York, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina and Uruguay.  

ProChile, through a public tender in the U.S., recently chose Simplicity to lead the positioning strategy for Chilean goods and services in the country.


