Memo names Katrina Dene first head of comms

She’s worked at Stack Overflow and HackerOne.

by Natasha Bach 3 November 2022

Dene has more than a decade of agency and in-house experience.

NEW YORK: PR measurement data platform Memo has named Katrina Dene as its first head of communications. 

Dene will be responsible for the company’s communications, content and strategy as it pursues a communications-led marketing approach. 

“In a world where we can measure almost anything related to business performance, comms is frequently a blindspot,” she said. “I joined Memo because I see a huge opportunity to demystify the impact of comms and give organizations the tools they need to make better, data-driven decisions for their brand.”

Memo provides users with readership data from publications, enabling brands to access another type of measurement and drive media relations strategy.

Dene has joined the company from programmer information platform Stack Overflow, where she served as director of communications. Previously, she worked at security platform HackerOne in comms roles. Dene has more than a decade of agency and in-house experience across cybersecurity, enterprise tech and mobile.

Dene has built teams working in internal comms, PR, content and customer advocacy. She has also worked with numerous pre- and post-initial public offering companies while at agency Bateman Group, including Qualys, WeChat and Google Cloud. 


