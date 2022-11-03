Pitch Update: Bafta, Dolby, Pride of Britain Hotels, H&H Group and more…

Premier is to handle comms for next February’s EE Bafta Film Awards, after winning a competitive pitch process.

3 Monkeys Zeno has won an account with Dolby following a competitive pitch. The agency’s brief includes consumer and lifestyle, as well as supporting the brand with creative campaigns and partnership announcements.

M&C Saatchi has won a contract – worth £800,000 – to work on a ‘listening exercise’ for the independent public inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health and nutrition company H&H Group has appointed The PHA Group to deliver external corporate communications on a group level. The client owns the Biostime, Swisse, Zesty Paws, Solid Gold Pet, Dodie, Good Goût, Aurelia London and CBII brands.

Pride of Britain Hotels – which is a collection of more than 50 hotels, including The Goring in London – has hired The PC Agency to oversee its PR, brand awareness and content marketing.

Toughlove, the business advisory company, has appointed Brazen MENA to lead its PR and social media comms. Meanwhile, in the UK, Brazen has launched a division called Brazen Boutique for local hospitality, retail and events brands based in its home city of Manchester. It has announced four clients in the division: V1BE, This is Manchester Awards, Provence and Hospitality Action.

The Freyja Foundation has selected Milk & Honey PR for a new consumer travel brief to put Patagonia Park Argentina on the map with European tourists. The agency is to launch the park, offering travellers the experience of being immersed in nature.

Finn Partners has been appointed to provide PR services in the UK and Ireland for Apes Hill, a new residential golf resort and community on Barbados. The brief is to generate brand awareness of Barbados as a luxury destination and differentiate Apes Hill through its commitment to sustainability, including its aim to have the most environmentally responsible golf course in the Caribbean.

Pagefield has announced a series of client wins, including coding education company Code First Girls and Bonnet, the electric vehicle charging app.

The Ageas Bowl, home of Hampshire County Cricket Club, has appointed the sport and social impact communications agency New Reach PR. New Reach PR is assigned to support and raise awareness of activies at the venue.

Scope3 has partnered with Element Communications to support the company’s mission to 'decarbonise’ media and advertising. Element is supporting Scope3 with media relations, social media and other engagement activities.

Healthcare management consultancy Acumentice has appointed marketing agency Wild PR. The brief is to deliver traditional and digital PR activity to support Acumentice’s ambitions of achieving further growth by building visibility and credibility online.

London Art Fair has appointed Kallaway to deliver the PR campaign for its 2023 event this coming January at Islington’s Business Design Centre. Kallaway’s campaign aims to help London Art Fair build a new audience to support ticket sales.