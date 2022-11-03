Movers and Shakers: Downing Street, SEC Newgate, DAZN, Red Havas and more…

Amber de Botton, the journalist who was most recently head of UK News at ITV News, has been appointed as Rishi Sunak’s director of communications at Downing Street.

PRWeek also outlines some of the other recent comms appointments at Downing Street.

Sports streaming platform DAZN has recruited former Premier League comms chief Dan Johnson to a senior group comms role.

The Camargue Group is the latest comms agency to become employee-owned, and has restructured its senior management team to “reflect the new chapter”.

Red Havas has made two senior UK promotions and rebranded its Manchester operation as Red Havas North.

SEC Newgate EU has promoted chief operating officer Feriel Saouli to chief executive, as former CEO Victoria Main moves to the new role of chief business development officer.

Creative brand PR agency Launch has hired Jessie Allen as head of strategy. Allen, who joined from strategy and marketing firm Hot Pot China as its China director, will lead Launch’s strategic work. Allen has previously worked with Gymshark, The Gap, Childs Farm, Bloomberg, The Evening Standard and The Independent.

Element Communications, the specialist b2b technology PR agency, has appointed Ben Cossor as a director. He was formerly head of technology PR at The PHA Group, where he spent more than nine years.

Allison+Partners has announced that Susie Hughes has returned to its London office as executive vice-president to oversee new business development and media strategy. A former director of communications at artificial intelligence company Appier, Hughes went on to found and serve as lead consultant for Framework Communications.

Missive has appointed Tom Knock as an associate director. He joins from b2b tech marketing and PR firm Harvard, where he led the 12-person tech division for the past two and a half years. Prior to Harvard, Knock spent two years at FieldHouse Associates and nearly six years at Brands2Life.

Haggie Partners, a communications agency in the financial services sector, has promoted Caroline Klein to partner. Klein joined the firm as a director in 2019. She was previously head of marketing and communications at Canopius Group and has held other senior roles at businesses including Daiwa Capital Markets and Miller Insurance.

European public affairs and strategic comms group Rud Pedersen has added to its London office with the appointment of Millie Beaver as a consultant. She most recently served as parliamentary assistant to Tobias Ellwood MP, the chairman of the Defence Select Committee in the House of Commons, and was previously on the staff of Victoria Prentis, the MP for Banbury, during her tenure as a minister at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The 10 Group, the London-based marketing and communications agency founded by Elaine Stern, has announced two appointments. Rowena Soons joins as senior strategist from capital market company Octopus Investments, while Isobel Buckingham, formerly of Vodafone Group, becomes head of editorial content.

Manchester-based digital marketing agency Custard has named its former head of delivery, Alex Duthie, as managing director – a new role. Duthie joined the firm as head of SEO in October 2017. He previously worked at agencies such as McCann Connected and PushOn.

WA Communications has hired government communicator Rachel Ford as an associate director in its Strategic Communications practice. Ford is a media relations specialist with experience working in the government to promote policy, manage reputation and influence public opinion. She also spent several years at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.