He’s still celebrating being named Most Purposeful Agency Pro.

Curtis Sparrer, the outspoken cofounder and principal of Bospar, joins the latest edition of The PR Week to talk about winning the title of Most Purposeful Agency Pro at the Purpose Awards, purposeful business and what he trademarked “politely pushy.”

Plus the biggest marketing and communications news of the week:

-Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and the aftermath;

-40 Under 40;

-New York City’s pay transparency law;

-The potential impact of the midterm elections on ESG.