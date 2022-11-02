Note to PR pros: Podcasters are busy. Plus other tips for pitching them

Muck Rack’s State of Podcasting report also explores what irks podcasters about pitches.

by Natasha Bach 2 November 2022

Nearly half of podcasters look at downloads to gauge their reach. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Muck Rack's annual State of Podcasting report is here, shining a light on just how many hats podcasters have to wear to get each episode out.

Based on a survey of close to 600 professional podcasters, the report explores their preferences and challenges, as well as highlights trends in the industry.

Many podcasters are responsible not just for hosting the podcast (43%), but they also often carry other roles, including promotion and marketing (45%) and booking guests (39%). More than half (53%) work on two or more podcasts at once.

Their responsibilities don't end there: 81% of those surveyed must source their own content. For others, content ideas come from current events (45%), while many fewer originate from pitches (22%). When booking guests, podcasters tend to prioritize organic guests (61%) over paid guests (39%), according to the report.

Even though many podcasters steer away from pitches for both content and guests, there are things PR pros can do to increase uptake. Many of those surveyed said a lack of personalization (51%) is a reason they reject pitches, while others cited a confusing subject line (33%) and bad timing (30%). Podcasters overwhelmingly prefer short, personalized emails sent early in the week.

To measure the success of their shows, most podcasters look at downloads (46%), followed by listens or streams (37%) and consumption rate (34%). Many podcasters use social media to increase their reach (70%), while others rely on a blog or website (54%) or email marketing (34%).

Muck Rack surveyed 591 professional podcasters from September 15 to October 5 across a range of industries and countries for the report.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Elon Musk brings uncertainty to Twitter. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

It's time for advertisers to take flight from Twitter

Limoncu said Abbvie's efforts have included STEM education for girls.

9 questions for AbbVie’s Ilke Limoncu

Major League Baseball's latest collaboration with HHS is airing during the World Series. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

HHS, MLB team for COVID-19 vaccine PSAs during World Series

Comms' role and respect within the C-suite has risen so much that one roundtable participant notes her CEO's recent comments that members of her team are "the only ones that see around the corner."

Roundtable: How purpose puts brands, comms in a position of strength

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week, 11.3.2022: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar

The PR Week, 11.3.2022: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar

Screenshot of Hellmann's web page dedicated to viral TikTok recipes.

Hellmann’s creates hub inspired by viral TikTok recipes

L-R: Frank Smith, CEO of Matchroom Boxing; Daniel Underwood, global head of comms and marketing and Eddie Hearn, president of Matchroom Sport.

Matchroom Boxing brings on R&CPMK as North America AOR

Nearly half of podcasters look at downloads to gauge their reach. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Note to PR pros: Podcasters are busy. Plus other tips for pitching them

The American Cancer Society says even former smokers should get screened. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Merck turns to powerful testimonials to encourage lung-cancer screenings