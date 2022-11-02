Allison+Partners, Northstar launch V.I.T.A.L. branding service

Allison is bringing V.I.T.A.L. to market now to help brands in a time of economic uncertainty.

by Diana Bradley 2 November 2022

Allison+Partners MD of brand and engagement strategy Paul Sears (pictured) is leading the offering.

NEW YORK: Allison+Partners’ brand and engagement strategy team has partnered with global insight agency Northstar to launch a branding service called V.I.T.A.L. 

V.I.T.A.L., which stands for vision, inspiration, trust, alignment and leadership, is a framework built on behavioral science, design thinking and Agile, which is a method of project management that originated in software development. The agency has tested V.I.T.A.L. for two years but is taking it to market now. 

“V.I.T.A.L. is designed to measurably join up everything you would do to define a brand strategy from market research to strategy and storytelling to go-to-market, planning, creative campaign development and your activity in market and link all of that up to the customer need,” said Allison+Partners MD of brand and engagement strategy Paul Sears, who is leading the offering. 

Roughly 60 people at the agency will work with the offering, but will not be involved with every project. Sears said that, on average, 12 staffers will work on each client project, depending on what expertise is needed. 

Allison is bringing V.I.T.A.L. to market now to help brands in a time of economic uncertainty, said Sears. 

“This is a good time for brand and marketing leaders to look at their brand and say, ‘Is it as strong as it could be?’” he said.

Clients using the service include healthcare IT consulting company Nordic Consulting, enterprise software company Planview and artisanal ice cream company Tin Pot Creamery.

Northstar developed the research methodology that underpins V.I.T.A.L., incorporating sophisticated behavioral science techniques into the instrument design, Sears said.

Allison+Partners and Northstar are both owned by Stagwell.

Allison+Partners posted an 18.8% gain in revenue globally last year to $81.2 million and a 19.6% increase in the U.S. to $65.9 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.


