Icon Agency wins Salesforce's Australian communications program

Salesforce is the newest addition to the rapidly expanding client roster at Icon.

Customer relations platform Salesforce has appointed independent PR firm Icon Agency to handle its Australian communications. The news comes following the appointment of Simon Hobbs, a Drupal veteran, as executive director of digital at Icon.

Icon says revenue and staff numbers have doubled over the past two years, with the client roster expanding to include global technology brands such as ADP, Schneider Electric and Luno.

The agency recently celebrated its 20th anniversary by launching a new platform ‘For people, with purpose’; the partnership with Salesforce is a reflection of the same ethos as the two firms share common purpose-driven business values.

“We’re thrilled to work with a value-led business, dedicated to trust, customer success, innovation, equality and sustainability. It’s a time of tremendous change and we need more innovators and change-makers to navigate significant headwinds,” said Icon Agency managing director, Joanne Painter.

Painter adds: “Purpose is not just a lofty ideal. We’re committed to work that makes the world better, enabling us to rapidly expand whilst producing award-winning work. The results are clear: purposeful work works.”