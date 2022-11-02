Golin Taipei unveils parade float for Taiwan Pride 2022

PR agency Golin goes all out in a vibrant extravaganza to mark Taiwan's first Pride parade since the island nation legalised same-sex marriages in 2019.

The 20th Pride parade in Taiwan, its first in two years, drew more than 120,000 people to the streets to cement the country’s status as a bastion of LGBTQ+ rights and liberalism in Asia. This is the first parade since the island nation became a leader in Asia to legalise same-sex marriages and public relations agency Golin, one of the 50 official sponsors of the event, participated with a bespoke float.

The event theme ‘An Unlimited Future’, inspired Golin’s parade float to reflect inclusivity and expression in a diverse society, communication within public relations, and LGBTQ+ pride itself.

The float was designed by Golin’s creative manager Williana Chen and the aesthetic incorporates vibrant rainbow hues, bold geometric shapes in a playful graphic style with the structure hosting DJs to bring the party to life. The design also features sun rays, representing the dawn of an unforeseen future.

Terry Chiang, managing director, Golin Taipei, said: “I hope this encourages others to see how the spectrum of DEI work in the region can be expanded. Inclusion is at the core of our values, and we encourage our people to embrace their authentic selves to build our culture, so we’re delivering for our people, clients and community."