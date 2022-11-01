Firehouse Strategies’ David Vermillion launches strategic comms firm

The move helps Vermillion get more directly involved in client business.

by Ewan Larkin 1 November 2022

David Vermillion (Photo credit: Shoana Terra-Nova, STN Creative)

David Vermillion has independently created Vermillion Advisors, effective October 6. 

Vermillion, the firm’s founder and principal, told PRWeek he had been considering launching his own practice for quite some time, so that he could take a more hands-on approach. 

“I’ve always been someone who enjoyed working with clients, getting involved in thorny issues and problem solving,” he said. 

Vermillion Advisors assists clients with public affairs, intelligence and opposition research, crisis and issues management, litigation support and activist defense. 

The strategic communications agency currently has one full-time staffer, in addition to Vermillion.

“We’re designed to be nimble, flexible and to build tailored operations,” Vermillion said, adding that the firm has consultants in Texas, Maine, Georgia, New York, Florida and Virginia. 

Vermillion declined to specifically name clients, but said that his firm has three clients that are “serving adult consumers.”

“We’re not going to be measured by growth [and] we’re not chasing after new clients,” Vermillion said. “Any growth that we experience will be a function of demand from the client side.” 

Before launching his namesake firm, Vermillion worked at Firehouse Strategies for over four years as senior strategist and managing director. 

“We're excited for [Vermillion] and his new venture,” Alex Conant, founding partner at Firehouse, said via email. Conant did not comment on Vermillion’s replacement. 

Earlier in his career, Vermillion had MD stints at Kekst CNC and Teneo. He also served as EVP at Edelman, leading the firm’s public affairs division in New York; and as New York market leader and deputy public affairs chair at Burson-Marsteller (now BCW). 


