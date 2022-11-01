Forbes Tate Partners buys digital media shop Engage

The two firms are making it official after a long-running partnership.

WASHINGTON: Public affairs shop Forbes Tate Partners has acquired digital media agency Engage.

The acquisition will formalize the two firms’ long-standing partnership. FTP founding partner Jeff Forbes said in a statement that his firm has worked with Engage “on many projects.”

Dan Tate, FTP’s other founding partner, added that the move will bolster the agency’s headcount and footprint and help “deliver a competitive edge” for clients.

"This addition strengthens our creative and digital capabilities and advances our public affairs and government relations work in new and exciting ways,” said Tate via email.

Engage, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, offers technology, design and creative, advocacy and advertising services. The digital agency, which has 19 staffers, has worked with Google, Facebook, eBay and Pfizer, according to its website.

“The road ahead is full of opportunity, and we look forward to forging that path together and delivering wins for our clients across the board," Erik Rapprich, Engage's managing partner, added via email.

In December, FTP went public on the London Stock Exchange AIM as part of the Public Policy Holding Company. PPHC acquired KP Public Affairs last month. Other PPHC brands include public affairs shop Seven Letter and government affairs consulting firm Alpine Group.

FTP, a bipartisan government and public affairs advocacy firm, recently named Robert Mathias as managing partner, a newly created position. The agency was founded in 2010.

This story was updated on November 2 with quotes from Tate and Rapprich.