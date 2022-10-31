Former Cuomo, Christie aide Maria Comella launches consultancy

NEW YORK: Maria Comella launched the strategic communications and issue advocacy firm Comella & Co. last week.

Comella, who serves as president and founder of the agency, said on LinkedIn that the two values that have inspired her career, building something to execution and working with compelling people, motivated her to create an organization that is truly her own.

“I’m excited to formally put into the world Comella & Co., a consulting firm grounded in the belief that has been the core of the strategic guidance I’ve provided over the last 15-plus years: your greatest vulnerability is the distance between what you practice and what you preach,” she said.

Comella & Co.'s services include strategic comms planning and narrative development, crisis and brand management, executive positioning, research, analysis and competitive intelligence and issue advocacy and stakeholder engagement.

“While we offer a full suite of services, we approach our work with a campaign mindset, pulling together the best players to execute for a client’s specific needs,” Comella said via email.

The new agency, which launched independently, represents clients from various industries, such as sports, entertainment, crypto and finance.

Comella said that, after nearly 20 years working on political campaigns, for Republican and Democratic administrations, and leading in-house public affairs teams, her firm knows “what works and what doesn’t. And we know the players - across the public and private sectors.”

“In an increasingly volatile political and communications environment, companies can’t afford to be caught flat-footed,” she said. “We help mature businesses understand and navigate these radically different landscapes where the old way of doing things just doesn’t work anymore.”

Comella previously worked at biometric identification-verification system Clear as head of public affairs and brand and at WeWork as global head of regional public affairs and policy.

Before going in-house, Comella held numerous political roles, including chief of staff for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, deputy chief of staff for former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and chief messaging officer during Christie’s presidential bid.

Earlier in her career, Comella was deputy director of communications for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s 2008 presidential campaign, national spokesperson for the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ ) and New Hampshire director of communications for former President George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign.