Turks and Caicos enlists FGS Global for crisis management

The contract follows a series of violent incidents on the islands.

NEW YORK: The Government of Turks and Caicos has hired FGS Global for strategic counsel and tactical communications help, according to a Foreign Agents Registration Act filing.

Reporting to Miquel Swann, deputy permanent secretary at the office of the premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands, FGS Global started work on October 5. The firm is being paid $42,500 for one month.

TCI brought on FGS Global after violent incidents on the island, such as the death of an American tourist, alongside two others, in a shooting on October 2.

The WPP agency is responsible for helping TCI with crisis counseling, reputation management and media relations. Specific duties include media monitoring of U.S. and North American outlets, drafting statements for TCI leaders about police investigations and steps to address violence on the island and advising the TCI crisis response team on messaging.

FGS Global is also providing proposals for social media advertising and distributing statements via North American, Caribbean and African-American wire services.

Ajay Junnarkar, global CFO and partner at FGS Global, signed the document. An agency representative could not be reached for additional comment.

