UK internal comms professionals earn less than global average
More than half of UK internal comms pros are ‘fairly satisfied’ with their salary, despite earning significantly less than the average global annual salary for the profession, according to new research.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>