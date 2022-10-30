How brands are getting in on the Spirit Halloween craze

NEW YORK: It really does seem like Spirit Halloween has every kind of costume imaginable.
At least, that’s the joke with a meme involving fake Spirit Halloween costumes photoshopped to mimic the design of real costume packaging at the retailer.
Spirit Halloween posted its own “meta” response to the meme on Wednesday.
Spirit Halloween
is this too meta? #SpiritHallowmeme pic.twitter.com/8UewxUvRRI— Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) October 26, 2022
Here's how other brands, organizations and sports teams are getting in on the fun...
Re/Max
Spirit Halloween really has everything this year. pic.twitter.com/eCuQWGwbOW— RE/MAX (@remax) October 25, 2022
Sheetz
Spirit Halloween has the goodz. Now all you need is a friend. pic.twitter.com/yMeM4p9jll
American Dad
The only thing keeping @SpiritHalloween in business. �� #AmericanDad pic.twitter.com/9Bi6NR7AzJ— American Dad (@AmericanDadTBS) October 27, 2022
Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!
Honestly, I can't believe that Spirit Halloween is allowed to get away with stuff like this: pic.twitter.com/eTLUQvyGnZ— waitwait (@waitwait) October 26, 2022
Empire State Building
Spirit Halloween truly has everything pic.twitter.com/nEXqeVTdfe— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) October 27, 2022
Washington State Department of Natural Resource
Can't believe spirit halloween sells this pic.twitter.com/41IMjXizeA— Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) October 26, 2022
G Fuel
Spirit Halloween doesn't miss! @Ninja pic.twitter.com/WrgnfKK9QH— G FUEL® (@GFuelEnergy) October 26, 2022
New York Giants
This year's hottest costume �� pic.twitter.com/hiPmWDJGC3— New York Giants (@Giants) October 26, 2022
Campmor
Vintage 1978 Campmor Customer#camper #halloweencostume #halloween #costume #hiker #meme @SpiritHalloween pic.twitter.com/lzRpn1Lxct— CAMPMOR (@Campmor) October 28, 2022