How brands are getting in on the Spirit Halloween craze

Retailer Spirit Halloween has even responded.

by Diana Bradley 31 October 2022

Spirit Halloween is even poking fun at itself. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: It really does seem like Spirit Halloween has every kind of costume imaginable. 

At least, that’s the joke with a meme involving fake Spirit Halloween costumes photoshopped to mimic the design of real costume packaging at the retailer.

Spirit Halloween posted its own “meta” response to the meme on Wednesday.  

Spirit Halloween 

Here's how other brands, organizations and sports teams are getting in on the fun...

Re/Max

Sheetz

— SHEETZ (@sheetz) October 27, 2022

American Dad

Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!

Empire State Building

Washington State Department of Natural Resource

G Fuel 

New York Giants

Campmor


