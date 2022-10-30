How brands are getting in on the Spirit Halloween craze

Retailer Spirit Halloween has even responded.

NEW YORK: It really does seem like Spirit Halloween has every kind of costume imaginable.

At least, that’s the joke with a meme involving fake Spirit Halloween costumes photoshopped to mimic the design of real costume packaging at the retailer.

Spirit Halloween posted its own “meta” response to the meme on Wednesday.

Spirit Halloween

Here's how other brands, organizations and sports teams are getting in on the fun...

Re/Max

Spirit Halloween really has everything this year. pic.twitter.com/eCuQWGwbOW — RE/MAX (@remax) October 25, 2022

Sheetz

Spirit Halloween has the goodz. Now all you need is a friend. pic.twitter.com/yMeM4p9jll

American Dad

Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!

Honestly, I can't believe that Spirit Halloween is allowed to get away with stuff like this: pic.twitter.com/eTLUQvyGnZ — waitwait (@waitwait) October 26, 2022

Empire State Building

Spirit Halloween truly has everything pic.twitter.com/nEXqeVTdfe — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) October 27, 2022

Washington State Department of Natural Resource

Can't believe spirit halloween sells this pic.twitter.com/41IMjXizeA — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) October 26, 2022

G Fuel

New York Giants

This year's hottest costume �� pic.twitter.com/hiPmWDJGC3 — New York Giants (@Giants) October 26, 2022

Campmor