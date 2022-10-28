Ex-Expedia SVP Sarah Gavin heads to Google

She is leading the Google Cloud Storytelling Engine.

by Diana Bradley 28 October 2022

Gavin worked at Expedia for more than a decade.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA: Expedia Group’s global communications head Sarah Gavin has been named as head of the Google Cloud Storytelling Engine.

Gavin reports to Brian Hall, VP of product marketing for Google Cloud. In a LinkedIn post, Gavin said that her position sits within the Google Cloud marketing team. She declined to comment further.

This month, Gavin left Expedia Group after serving at the company for 11 years. Most recently, she was the company’s SVP of global communications and corporate brand.

Gavin will not be replaced in that role. Tiph Turpin, a 2021 PRWeek 40 under 40 honoree, will oversee all aspects of employee communications as Expedia Group’s VP of employee communications. And VP of corporate comms Dave McNamee will now report to Lauri Metrose, SVP of global PR and social for Expedia Brands, to centralize all external communications for Expedia Group. 

In 2011, Gavin joined Expedia as communications head. She was promoted to her most recent position last year, following a centralization of employee comms in fall 2020.

Expedia Group includes travel brands such as Vrbo, Orbitz, Hotwire, Trivago, Hotels.com and Egencia, in addition to flagship Expedia.com. The company retains Rubenstein at the corporate level, but each brand has its own PR agency partner.

Before joining Expedia, Gavin was VP at Waggener Edstrom for five years, where she worked with clients such as Microsoft Windows. Earlier in her career, she was a director at EnGenius Technologies.

Gavin was a PRWeek Hall of Femme 2020 honoree.


