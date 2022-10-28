Twitter to form content moderation council; Elon Musk says no reinstatements until then

The council will determine content decisions and account reinstatements, owner Elon Musk said.

by Diana Bradley 28 October 2022

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter is forming what Elon Musk is calling a “content moderation council.” 

The Tesla CEO, who is now in charge of Twitter, tweeted that the council will have widely diverse viewpoints. 

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” Musk added.

His tweet came after rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, appeared to have his account reinstated. Ye was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts this month for making antisemitic remarks.

Musk said Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before he completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday. “They did not consult with or inform me,” Musk tweeted.

Musk intends to do away with permanent bans on users because he doesn’t believe in lifelong prohibitions, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg

One of Musk’s first acts of business was to fire CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, general counsel Sean Edgett and head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde.

Diversity groups are worried about Musk relaxing content moderation and reversing bans on accounts suspended for inciting violence. They are raising concerns about the safety of minorities on Twitter now that Musk has taken over.


