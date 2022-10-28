Five Campaigns We Liked in October: vote for your favourite

From a Craig David musical collaboration to a month-long holiday cheaper than the cost of living in the UK, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from October 2022. Vote below for your favourite – the poll closes at 9am on 7 November.

Asics, ‘Dramatic transformations’

None of us is a stranger to the occasional triumphant fitness journey popping up on our social media feed. So, when celebs Dr Alex George, Motsi Mabuse and Jada Sezer shared their exercise ‘before and after’ pics this month, with no dramatic physical transformations to be seen, people were perplexed. It was soon revealed that Asics and PR firm Golin were behind the idea, wishing to highlight the power of exercise to transform the mind, and not just the body. A simple idea that got people talking this World Mental Health Day, the campaign encouraged people to get moving for a mood boost, leaving behind the obsession with body image.

Asda, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel, ‘The real self checkout’

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Asda encouraged shoppers to make checking their chests as normal as their weekly shop. Although we’d hope our supermarket till never embarrasses us by getting this personal, in this clip by Havas London the cheeky checkout sure is entertaining, and offers important advice to Jill that allows her to walk away confidently, melons and all.

EasyJet, ‘Escape the UK’

When easyJet Holidays and PR agency Taylor Herring discovered they could provide an all-inclusive, month-long holiday for a lower price than it would cost to live in the UK for the same period, people all over the nation understandably got excited. The ‘Escape the UK’ package, offering Brits the chance to ‘migrate’ for winter, was a hit, selling out on the day of release. Who wouldn’t want to sunbathe the month away, all while saving £227 that would have gone toward extortionate bills at home. Another piña colada, anyone?

Better days, Craig David and Trainline

A Craig David and Trainline musical collaboration wasn’t in our list of 2022 predictions, but the project, championing sustainable travel, came as a pleasant surprise. The song and its intricate animated music video was praised in PRWeek’s Creative Hits and Misses column for its positivity, being “an antidote to the doom-laden creative we often associate with mobilising audiences around the climate crisis”.

Hands-glee dining

When consumer research tells you that a quarter of Brits like to ditch utensils and eat with their hands at home, secretly wishing to unleash this habit when dining out, what do you do? Well, if you’re booking platform TheFork, you give the people what they want, and launch the UK’s first ‘hands-glee' dining experience across select London restaurants. Thanks to this campaign by Frank PR, visitors can unashamedly swap forks for fingers, even with dishes that may make a mess – pasta, noodles, rice; you name it.