Pitch Update: Krispy Kreme, Primark, Techfugees and more…

Good Relations has been selected to lead consumer PR and influencer marketing in the UK and Ireland for doughnut brand Krispy Kreme after a three-way competitive pitch.

Primark has appointed Citypress to support comms for its first Click + Collect trial.

The Italian hospitality brand Relegance has selected the PRCO Group as its public relations representative in the UK, Germany and Italy. The group is expanding with the addition of the Rosapetra Spa Resort in Cortina.

Creative comms agency Cow has been appointed by adult entertainment brand Erika Lust on a retainer covering media relations, creative campaigns and live events.

Health-tech business Flow Neuroscience has appointed creative agency Shook to deliver comms for its brain stimulation headset, which has been designed to treat depression.

Techfugees, the non-profit group that supports displaced people with tech products, has started working with comms agency Manifest. The global remit spans Techfugees’ press office as well as creative campaigns, social strategy and community engagement.

The Rochester PR Group has announced a range of new clients. In the UK, artificial intelligence research and development organisation Docmatic joins Rochester’s roster. The agency will be focusing on consumer media relations to drive brand awareness. In Asia-Pacific, Rochester’s wins include consumer PR for Brown Family Wine Group and Winetopia.