Movers and Shakers: Stonehaven, Airbnb, Charlesbye, John Doe and more…

Stonehaven has appointed James Ruane, former group director of brand and communications at National Grid, to head its new global comms and campaigns offering.

Rachelle Laurence, head of strategic comms and public affairs at Comic Relief, is leaving the charity to take up an EMEA comms role at Airbnb.

Claire MacAleese is leaving her role as Boeing’s communications director for Europe and Israel to join property company Thakeham.

Charlesbye, the agency founded by former Downing Street comms chief Lee Cain, has hired George Buchan – formerly of CT Group and SABI Strategy Group – as director of research. Buchan has worked on a variety of local, national and international campaigns, including the 2021 Canadian federal election and the 2019 UK general election.

John Doe Group has made two senior hires. Arun Lloyd and Rosie Wicks will sit on the senior leadership board as associate directors and will be responsible for the strategic planning, growth and delivery of two separate client streams from the London office. Lloyd arrives from Hope&Glory PR, where he looked after brands including Sony, LinkedIn and Virgin Media. Wicks previously spent 10 years at Mission Media, delivering campaigns for The Coca-Cola Company, Moët Hennessy and Pirelli.

Greenbrook, the communications advisory firm focused on the investment industry, has appointed Tashi Lassalle as director and talent manager. She joins from infrastructure company John Laing, where she was comms director; prior to that she was director of communications for the Church of England for three years. Lassalle also has private capital experience, having spent five years as comms director at Actis, an investor in sustainable infrastructure.

Creative Access, the social enterprise aimed at improving diversity in the creative industries, has appointed former Octopus Group senior account director Ella Darlington as its head of marketing and communications. She will be responsible for driving outreach and awareness. Darlington previously worked at Ketchum and the press office for The Wall Street Journal Europe.

Shaken Udder has appointed Jo Abram as marketing director. Before joining the milkshake brand Abram was the head of marketing at Eat Natural. She has also worked at Heineken, Yoplait and General Mills.