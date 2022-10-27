What are the top 10 social media trends for 2023?

Predictive analytics, decentralised networks and multi-sensory experiences are three social media trends for 2023 identified in a new report.

The report, from consumer intelligence platform Talkwalker and customer engagement firm Khoros, identified the following trends by gathering data from a variety of media, including news sites, social media channels, blogs and forums.

Top 10 social media trends in 2023

The cookie finally gets debunked: Consumers are increasingly frustrated by the lack of privacy around third-party cookies. The report found 70 per cent of advertisers feel that digital advertising overall will take a step backward because of their removal. Social media meets a new social standard: Consumers need to be able to trust the content they engage with, so expect 2023 to show an increased demand for integrity and authenticity that brands and social media channels will have to adapt to. Decentralised networks: Consumers expect different levels of censorship and free speech. Expect to see social platforms tackling more of the issues consumers raise and possibly even putting more power back into the hands of their users. Multi-sensory social media: Brands will invest in bringing sensory elements to digital experiences from gamification to fully immersive digital malls. Social commerce: Consumers will be willing to explore new shopping channels. The Metaverse: With a potential market of $800bn, expect even more players to join the contest in the coming months. Predictive analytics: Predictive analytics is on the rise, with mentions up 20 per cent since January 2022. The environment is no longer an afterthought: Consumers and brands will come together for impactful environmental change. Consumers don’t want to hear buzzwords like ‘sustainability’, ‘green’, or ‘net zero’. Customer experience gets even more social: Social media will be the go-to place for brands to connect with customers. In 2023, expect more brands to create dedicated in-channel social media support channels. Personas are over, think communities: Brands will move further away from personas and target their broader brand communities. In these spaces, it’s less about the influencer broadcasting content and more about the exchange between all community members.

“In this new environment, marketers must focus on forging symbiotic relationships through a better understanding of online conversations and taking quicker action,” said David Low, global chief marketing officer at Talkwalker.

“It’s this new understanding that will help brands create meaningful experiences and become closer to their consumers.”