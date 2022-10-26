Durex gets That Kid CG to rap about your penis

A hit TikTok inspired the music video that takes rappers to the corners of Cumming Street and Seaman Avenue.

Sex health brand Durex partnered with rapper That Kid CG to create a music video called For Your Penis, a riff on TikTok’s For You Page.

The video features several artists spitting bars about “wrapping up that salami” on a track that may set a record for using the word “penis.”

The track thrusts into different facets of safe sex like using protection and having a positive relationship with the size of your Johnson. Durex cites that amidst a rise in STIs, half of new infections are in those under 26 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The music video originated with users questioning why they were seeing Durex’s ASMR video indulging in the dulcet tones of opening a condom on their TikTok For You Page. To connect with at-risk youth, Durex partnered with That Kid CG for a follow-up video on the importance of condoms.

When that video got more than 3.7 million views, Durex decided to give the rapper a bigger platform to expound on how he “only hits it raw when it’s steak.” Other artists contribute to the positive message as well, adding lyrics about having a “responsible hoe phase” and assuring their partner that they’re big enough.

FYP also broaches taking sex slowly and getting consent as one rapper gives a presentation on finishing last in a board room.

The music video is live on Durex’s YouTube, TikTok and Instagram pages. The song also lives on That Kid CG’s artist profile on iTunes, Spotify and Deezer.

VaynerMedia handled creative elements for the campaign and connected Durex with That Kid CG.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.