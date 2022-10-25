Goldman Sachs hires Tony Fratto as global corporate comms head

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs has named Tony Fratto as partner and global head of corporate communications.

“This is an especially exciting and challenging time to be working at a large, complex, global bank,” Fratto said via LinkedIn. “It will be an honor to play a role in helping Goldman Sachs navigate important public issues globally and to protect and enhance the company's reputation across all its businesses.”

Fratto and a Goldman Sachs representative could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Before joining Goldman Sachs, Fratto served as senior partner at Penta, which was recently formed by six agencies combining. Fratto also cofounded Hamilton Place Strategies, one of the firms that comprises Penta.

“You can imagine this is a bittersweet time for me to leave my friends and colleagues at the firm we founded, Hamilton Place Strategies (now Penta Group), after more than 13 years, but I know this is the right time,” Fratto added.

In an internal memo seen by PRWeek, Penta president Matt McDonald announced Fratto’s departure.

“For over a decade as HPS, and now as Penta, we have sought to be a place that celebrates success and opportunities for our colleagues, whether that is within our firm or outside,” McDonald said. “[Fratto]’s new role at Goldman is perhaps the ultimate expression of that value, and we will celebrate with him just as we have done for others.”

McDonald did not comment on Fratto’s replacement.

Earlier in his career, Fratto worked as deputy press secretary for President George W. Bush and as assistant secretary of treasury. He is also an on-air contributor to CNBC.