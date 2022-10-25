Washington Post hires Nike alum Kathy Baird as chief communications officer

She replaces Kristine Coratti Kelly in the media brand’s top comms role.

by Diana Bradley 25 October 2022

WASHINGTON: The Washington Post has hired Kathy Baird as chief communications officer. 

Reporting to publisher and CEO Fred Ryan, Baird will oversee corporate communications, PR, live events and brand marketing, according to a statement on the paper’s PR department blog.

Ryan said that her hire will help The Washington Post with its goal of  “serving a more expansive global readership.”

Last year, The Washington Post brought on Kristine Coratti Kelly as its first chief communications officer. She left the role this August to join CNN Worldwide as EVP and head of global communications.

Baird has worked at Nike since 2019 as senior director of global communications. Before that, she was group MD of Ogilvy’s Washington, DC, office, where she led a cross-functional integrated business and team. Earlier in her career, Baird was an SVP and partner at FleishmanHillard.

More than 67.5 million people visited The Washington Post’s digital platforms in August, up 7% month-over-month, according to Comscore.
















