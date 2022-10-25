‘Why did it take so long?’: Industry reacts to Adidas dropping Kanye West

Communications and marketing pros said on Tuesday that it took too long — make that way too long — for Adidas to cut ties with Kanye West after his latest series of offensive statements.

Adidas ended its partnership with the rapper, also known as Ye, on Tuesday. But the company’s move comes more than two weeks after he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, made antisemitic remarks and asserted that George Floyd died from fentanyl use.

Adidas faced backlash on social media for staying largely silent.

Here is how PR and marketing experts reacted to the German sporting goods and fashion brand’s decision on Tuesday morning.

The time it took Adidas to make a decision saw a 5% slide in their stock price. The brand will lose money as a result of this move, which undoubtedly needed some time to get resolved, but will likely see a nice bump shortly.#consumerchoicehttps://t.co/bNahBxs9Hh