‘Why did it take so long?’: Industry reacts to Adidas dropping Kanye West

The company faced backlash on social media for its slow response.

by Diana Bradley 25 October 2022

Adidas was far too slow to respond, say experts. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Communications and marketing pros said on Tuesday that it took too long — make that way too long — for Adidas to cut ties with Kanye West after his latest series of offensive statements.

Adidas ended its partnership with the rapper, also known as Ye, on Tuesday. But the company’s move comes more than two weeks after he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, made antisemitic remarks and asserted that George Floyd died from fentanyl use

Adidas faced backlash on social media for staying largely silent. 

Here is how PR and marketing experts reacted to the German sporting goods and fashion brand’s decision on Tuesday morning.

