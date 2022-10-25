Olmstead Williams inks cybersecurity partnership with Digijaks

The deal will give OWC clients access to crisis communications tools.

by Natasha Bach 25 October 2022

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

LOS ANGELES: Tech PR firm Olmstead Williams Communications has inked a strategic partnership with cybersecurity experts Digijaks Group.

With this partnership, OWC clients will have access to a suite of crisis comms tools to protect and defend their online reputations. Digijaks uses a combination of AI and human subject matter experts to identify possible attackers and quell a looming crisis, from misinformation to embarrassing content to offline physical disruption. The shop can also help users improve their general online cyber security. Digijaks’ technology monitors threats across social media, websites and search engines.

“Online searches create immediate impressions that are difficult to dial back, and companies reach out to their public relations firms for help,” said Tracy Williams, CEO of Olmstead WIlliams Communications, via email. “While PR agencies have always managed reputation, they’re not always equipped with the technology needed to combat a digital crisis.”

The partnership will also draw upon OWC’s reputation management and thought leadership expertise, providing a comprehensive solution to not just protect an organization’s reputation, but also build and repair it. In this way, users can take a more proactive approach to assuring their brand reputation. 

Digijaks works with high-impact individuals, brands and organizations to support cyber issues and provide digital reputation management and control. OWC is a PR firm that works primarily across the tech industry, focusing in fintech, healthcare tech, personal tech and more.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Goldman Sachs hires Tony Fratto as global corporate comms head

Baird has also worked at Ogilvy and FleishmanHillard.

Washington Post hires Nike alum Kathy Baird as chief communications officer

Adidas was far too slow to respond, say experts. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

‘Why did it take so long?’: Industry reacts to Adidas dropping Kanye West

Adidas drops Kanye West

Adidas drops Kanye West

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Olmstead Williams inks cybersecurity partnership with Digijaks

Astellas engaged two influencers for the campaign. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Astellas puts its finger on the TikTok Pulse

The unbranded campaign uses the 'Phils' to explain a type of white blood cells.

Phil, and his friends named Phil, help AstraZeneca explain eosinophilic asthma

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Chevron posted earnings of $11.6 billion in Q2. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Chevron names Sean McCormack as VP, comms

Say it ain't so, McDonald's

How 8 brands responded to McDonald’s McRib going on ‘farewell tour’