Olmstead Williams inks cybersecurity partnership with Digijaks

LOS ANGELES: Tech PR firm Olmstead Williams Communications has inked a strategic partnership with cybersecurity experts Digijaks Group.

With this partnership, OWC clients will have access to a suite of crisis comms tools to protect and defend their online reputations. Digijaks uses a combination of AI and human subject matter experts to identify possible attackers and quell a looming crisis, from misinformation to embarrassing content to offline physical disruption. The shop can also help users improve their general online cyber security. Digijaks’ technology monitors threats across social media, websites and search engines.

“Online searches create immediate impressions that are difficult to dial back, and companies reach out to their public relations firms for help,” said Tracy Williams, CEO of Olmstead WIlliams Communications, via email. “While PR agencies have always managed reputation, they’re not always equipped with the technology needed to combat a digital crisis.”

The partnership will also draw upon OWC’s reputation management and thought leadership expertise, providing a comprehensive solution to not just protect an organization’s reputation, but also build and repair it. In this way, users can take a more proactive approach to assuring their brand reputation.

Digijaks works with high-impact individuals, brands and organizations to support cyber issues and provide digital reputation management and control. OWC is a PR firm that works primarily across the tech industry, focusing in fintech, healthcare tech, personal tech and more.