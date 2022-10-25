Halloween: should PR care about the scare?
Whether young or old, Halloween has become ubiquitous among UK consumers, largely thanks to our American counterparts bringing all manner of traditions our way via myriad media forms. What does it offer PR?
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>