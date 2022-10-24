How 8 brands responded to McDonald’s McRib going on ‘farewell tour’

And we were just getting over Choco Taco’s death.

Broken hearts are still mending after Klondike gave away the last 100 Choco Tacos in September. Well, McDonald’s is here to rub salt in the wound by making consumers say goodbye to yet another food pop culture icon, the McRib.

The BBQ pork sandwich is going on what McDonald’s refers to as a “farewell tour” between October 31 and November 20.

the mcrib is coming back 10.31 but this is its farewell tour — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

Here’s how eight brands responded to the tragic news.

Hot Wheels

til hot wheels has a mcrib siren — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

Waze

We’ll be crying in the drive thru. — waze (@waze) October 24, 2022

American Eagle

do u have any tissues in ur jean pockets — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

Slim Jim

i just run the twitter slim jim — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

NE Ohio Regional Sewer District

see you on the other side, mcrib. https://t.co/hWyAZLvgmn — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) October 24, 2022

CarsForSale.com

feel like u gotta sign my yearbook now — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

Simply Beverages

do u need a hug simply beverages — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 24, 2022

Semrush