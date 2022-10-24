Jewish advocacy organizations urge Adidas to drop Kanye West

Balenciaga and Vogue ended their partnerships with the controversial rapper last week.

by Ewan Larkin 24 October 2022

Adidas says its deal with Ye is under review. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Amid a string of antisemitic remarks, many brands have cut ties with Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West. 

Last week, Balenciaga parent company Kering said in a statement that “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.” Soon after, a Vogue spokesperson told PageSix that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour plan to work with Ye again. 

More organizations have followed suit. On Monday, Century City-based talent agency CAA said it stopped representing Ye within the past month. 

With companies continuing to sever ties with Ye, the pressure has steadily mounted on Adidas. The German-based retailer said on October 6 that its relationship with Ye was “under review,” but has not made a public statement since. 

Here’s how Jewish advocacy organizations have responded to Adidas’ inaction. 

Anti-Defamation League

— ADL (@ADL) October 24, 2022

World Jewish Congress

American Jewish Congress

Campaign Against Antisemitism

StopAntisemitism

The American Jewish Committee called out all entities still working with or endorsing Ye.

On Saturday, a group of demonstrators in Los Angeles stood behind a banner that said “Kanye is right about the Jews.” Los Angeles officials have since condemned the group’s behavior, CNN reported. 


Adidas says its deal with Ye is under review. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

