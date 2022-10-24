Jewish advocacy organizations urge Adidas to drop Kanye West

Balenciaga and Vogue ended their partnerships with the controversial rapper last week.

Amid a string of antisemitic remarks, many brands have cut ties with Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West.

Last week, Balenciaga parent company Kering said in a statement that “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.” Soon after, a Vogue spokesperson told PageSix that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour plan to work with Ye again.

More organizations have followed suit. On Monday, Century City-based talent agency CAA said it stopped representing Ye within the past month.

With companies continuing to sever ties with Ye, the pressure has steadily mounted on Adidas. The German-based retailer said on October 6 that its relationship with Ye was “under review,” but has not made a public statement since.

Here’s how Jewish advocacy organizations have responded to Adidas’ inaction.

Anti-Defamation League

The longer @adidas is silent on Ye's #antisemitism, the more his racist rhetoric becomes normalized. Join thousands of people demanding Adidas #RunAwayFromHate by condemning Ye's remarks and re-evaluating their partnership with him. Make your voice heard ➡️https://t.co/S8Ge5EuDpl pic.twitter.com/72AHNzQLux

Thank you, CAA. Thank you for demonstrating what a business can and should do in response to Ye's antisemitic comments. @adidas, are you going to be next? #RunAwayFromHate https://t.co/np63ru7IYr — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) October 24, 2022

World Jewish Congress

How much longer can @adidas remain silent?



Drop Kanye. — World Jewish Congress (@WorldJewishCong) October 23, 2022

American Jewish Congress

We praise @BALENCIAGA for its decision to cut ties w/ @kanyewest and we call on @Adidas to do the same.



West's statements are poised to fuel the proliferation of antisemitic rhetoric & concrete threats for the Jewish people. His actions must be condemned.https://t.co/y22DLzmyhX — American Jewish Congress (@AJCongress) October 21, 2022

Campaign Against Antisemitism

Ye has now been dropped by Creative Artists Agency.@BALENCIAGA and @voguemagazine have said they will not work with him.@adidas, your silence is damning.



Nearly 100,000 people have signed our petition telling you to end your partnership with him.https://t.co/q9jGjIrW4V — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) October 24, 2022

StopAntisemitism

BREAKING NEWS - Kanye West is dropped by his talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency)!



In addition, a documentary about West will be shelved due to his antisemitic comments, MRC studio announced.



We applaud CAA and MRC on their decision and call on Adidas to follow suit. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 24, 2022

The American Jewish Committee called out all entities still working with or endorsing Ye.

Let us be clear: silence is complicity.



Any companies working with Kanye or Yeezy, any celebrities endorsing him or his garments, or any artists collaborating with him need to know the effect that their actions have.



Take a principled stand against hate. https://t.co/71MgYBOjTk — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) October 24, 2022

On Saturday, a group of demonstrators in Los Angeles stood behind a banner that said “Kanye is right about the Jews.” Los Angeles officials have since condemned the group’s behavior, CNN reported.