Speakers:
-Virginia Devlin, CEO, Current Global
-Renee Austin, president, North America, Current Global
To architect a purpose, says Current Global’s Renee Austin, brands must lead with soul. In order to lead with it, though, you must understand what yours is – and you will be able to after listening to this podcast. In addition, this conversation touches on the power of inclusion, explains the role purpose plays in product innovation, provides myriad examples of brands in a variety of sectors who are beacons of purpose, and much more.