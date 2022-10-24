Resources

Up next:

The unbranded campaign uses the 'Phils' to explain a type of white blood cells.

Phil, and his friends named Phil, help AstraZeneca explain eosinophilic asthma

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Chevron posted earnings of $11.6 billion in Q2. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Chevron names Sean McCormack as VP, comms

Say it ain't so, McDonald's

How 8 brands responded to McDonald’s McRib going on ‘farewell tour’

Adidas says its deal with Ye is under review. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Jewish advocacy organizations urge Adidas to drop Kanye West

Heywood worked at the LA tourism organization earlier in his career. (Photo credit: Jen Davis).

Chris Heywood returns to LA Tourism & Convention Board

The metaverse bubble is bursting. Now the real work begins

The metaverse bubble is bursting. Now the real work begins

Fifteen percent of Americans identify as 'some other race.'

I Don’t Have a Box campaign highlights healthcare’s racial and ethnic blind spots

The in-game adventure will be available next month.

Burberry teams up with Minecraft in gamified collaboration

L-R: Current's Virginia Devlin, Rebecca Roussell and Sena Pottackal.

How Current Global is training employees and clients to make the workplace more accessible