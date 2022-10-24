Chevron names Sean McCormack as VP, comms

McCormack, who currently works at TrailRunner International, has also held roles at Boeing and The White House.

by Ewan Larkin 24 October 2022

Chevron posted earnings of $11.6 billion in Q2. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

SAN RAMON, CA: Chevron has hired Sean McCormack as VP of communications, a newly created position, effective on November 1. 

McCormack, reporting to Chevron VP of corporate affairs Al Williams, will oversee corporate and brand comms, as well as reputation management, employee and executive comms.

”The company has a talented communications team and a world-class public affairs operation. My job is to ensure we are focusing on the right issues, at the right time and in the right way,” McCormack said via email. 

McCormack serves as MD at TrailRunner International. An agency representative could not be reached to comment on his replacement. 

Before TrailRunner, McCormack worked at Boeing for nearly a decade, most recently as VP of comms. Earlier in his career, McCormack held several roles in the U.S. government, including assistant secretary for public affairs and spokesman at the State Department, National Security Council spokesman and deputy White House press secretary during former President George W. Bush’s administration. 

Chevron reported earnings of $11.6 billion in Q2, up from $3.1 billion during the same period last year. The energy corporation’s revenue was $68.8 billion, compared to $37.6 billion in Q2 2021. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Chevron posted earnings of $11.6 billion in Q2. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Chevron names Sean McCormack as VP, comms

Say it ain't so, McDonald's

How 8 brands responded to McDonald’s McRib going on ‘farewell tour’

Adidas says its deal with Ye is under review. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Jewish advocacy organizations urge Adidas to drop Kanye West

Heywood worked at the LA tourism organization earlier in his career. (Photo credit: Jen Davis).

Chris Heywood returns to LA Tourism & Convention Board

The metaverse bubble is bursting. Now the real work begins

The metaverse bubble is bursting. Now the real work begins

Fifteen percent of Americans identify as 'some other race.'

I Don’t Have a Box campaign highlights healthcare’s racial and ethnic blind spots

The in-game adventure will be available next month.

Burberry teams up with Minecraft in gamified collaboration

L-R: Current's Virginia Devlin, Rebecca Roussell and Sena Pottackal.

How Current Global is training employees and clients to make the workplace more accessible

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Hall worked at Amazon Studios and Prime Studios.

CBS Studios names Amazon’s Kristen Hall as comms head