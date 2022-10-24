Chevron names Sean McCormack as VP, comms

McCormack, who currently works at TrailRunner International, has also held roles at Boeing and The White House.

SAN RAMON, CA: Chevron has hired Sean McCormack as VP of communications, a newly created position, effective on November 1.

McCormack, reporting to Chevron VP of corporate affairs Al Williams, will oversee corporate and brand comms, as well as reputation management, employee and executive comms.

”The company has a talented communications team and a world-class public affairs operation. My job is to ensure we are focusing on the right issues, at the right time and in the right way,” McCormack said via email.

McCormack serves as MD at TrailRunner International. An agency representative could not be reached to comment on his replacement.

Before TrailRunner, McCormack worked at Boeing for nearly a decade, most recently as VP of comms. Earlier in his career, McCormack held several roles in the U.S. government, including assistant secretary for public affairs and spokesman at the State Department, National Security Council spokesman and deputy White House press secretary during former President George W. Bush’s administration.

Chevron reported earnings of $11.6 billion in Q2, up from $3.1 billion during the same period last year. The energy corporation’s revenue was $68.8 billion, compared to $37.6 billion in Q2 2021.