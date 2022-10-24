The metaverse bubble is bursting. Now the real work begins

As the hype begins finally to cool off, it's time to think seriously about what Web3 means for brands and businesses.

It has been a rough couple of months for those of us on a mission to build understanding and excitement around the metaverse.

From crypto crashes to dwindling Decentraland and Sandbox users and NFT prices starting to descend from their sky-high glory days, recent news doesn’t exactly paint the most encouraging picture. PR-grabbing "world firsts" are beginning to fade; some say that the bubble is bursting on the metaverse hype.

It’s true that cryptocurrency and NFTs sit firmly within the world of Web3 and blockchain technology, and that these are indeed elements of the metaverse.

But they do not represent it in its entirety, nor are they forward indicators of success of the metaverse itself. The promise of the metaverse is that it will transform how we interface with the internet and therefore what the internet feels like.

It can be seen as a merging of virtual, augmented and physical realities that blurs the line between our online and real-life interactions, and will indelibly change the way that we communicate, shop and socialise as well as pioneer a new wave of self expression.

Its importance, therefore, is much bigger than dips in user numbers on a particular platform, or pennies falling off the price of an NFT.

So although the hype bubble might have popped, we’ve now reached an even more important phase on our journey towards the inevitable – discovering how the confluence of technological and societal shifts that we’re calling “the metaverse” will really affect brands and businesses going forward.

Let’s consider the last major evolution of the internet – the mobile/app generation. Where we are standing now is very much akin to the dawn of the smartphone and social media era.